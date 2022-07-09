Today In Metal History 🤘 July 9th, 2022🤘 AC/DC, MOTÖRHEAD, ANTHRAX, DEEP PURPLE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC) - July 9th, 1946 – February 19th, 1980

After a night of heavy drinking at a London club called the Music Machine, Bon Scott was found dead in the backseat of a Renault 5 in South London on February 19th, 1980. He was 33. It has been contended that pulmonary aspiration of vomit was the cause of Scott's death, but the official cause was listed on the death certificate as "acute alcohol poisoning" and classified as "death by misadventure."





R.I.P. John Ronald "Mitch" Mitchell (JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE) - July 9th, 1947 – November 12th, 2008

R.I.P. Michael “Wurzel” Burston (MOTÖRHEAD) – October 23rd, 1949 - July 9th, 2011

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th

Frank Bello (ANTHRAX) - July 9th, 1965





Happy 51st

DEEP PURPLE’s Fireball - July 9th, 1971





Happy 28th

WHITESNAKE’s Greatest Hits - July 9th, 1994

Heavy Releases

Happy 9th

WHITESNAKE’s Made In Britain - July 9th, 2013

BATTLECROSS’ War Of Will - July 9th, 2013

SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - July 9th, 2013

BUTCHER BABIES’ Goliath - July 9th, 2013

KING KOBRA’s King Kobra II - July 9th, 2013



