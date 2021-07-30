Today In Metal History 🤘 July30th, 2021🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, SWEET, BLIND GUARDIAN, DEF LEPPARD

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 75th

Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL) - July 30th, 1946

Happy 72nd

SWEET’s Andy Scott - July 30th, 1949

Happy 55th

Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966

Heavy Releases

Happy 56th

THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads - July 30th, 1965

Happy 25th

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Unplugged - July 30, 1996



Happy 19th

DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002

Happy 11th

BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010



Happy 9th

MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows - July 30th, 2012

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012

Happy 8th

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013

CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013

