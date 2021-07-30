Today In Metal History 🤘 July30th, 2021🤘 ALICE IN CHAINS, SWEET, BLIND GUARDIAN, DEF LEPPARD

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 75th
Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL) - July 30th, 1946

Happy 72nd
SWEET’s Andy Scott - July 30th, 1949

Happy 55th
Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966

Heavy Releases

Happy 56th
THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads - July 30th, 1965

Happy 25th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Unplugged - July 30, 1996

Happy 19th
DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002

Happy 11th
BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010

Happy 9th
MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows - July 30th, 2012
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012

Happy 8th
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013
CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013




