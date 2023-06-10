Today In Metal History 🤘 June 10th, 2023 🤘 BEHEMOTH, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, CARCASS, CANDLEMASS
June 10, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Magnus Rosén (HAMMERFALL) - June 10th, 1963
Happy 56th
Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967
Happy 46th
Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977
Happy 45th
Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 41st
RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982
Happy 40th
THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983
PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983
Happy 37th
CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986
Happy 27th
CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996
Happy 15th
NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008
INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008
Happy 13th
MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010
Happy 10th
BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013
13 is the nineteenth and final studio album from the heavy metal originators.
Happy 9th
HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014
INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014
TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me - June 10th, 2014
THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer - June 10th, 2014
WRETCHED’s Cannibal - June 10th, 2014
Happy 7th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Clean Your Clock - June 10th, 2016
Recorded at two sold-out shows at the Zenith in Munich, Germany, on November 20th and 21st, 2015, these two shows would turn out to be the last Motörhead live shows that were recorded professionally. It was released approximately six months after the death of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister.