Today In Metal History 🤘 June 10th, 2023 🤘 BEHEMOTH, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, CARCASS, CANDLEMASS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 60th

Magnus Rosén (HAMMERFALL) - June 10th, 1963

Happy 56th

Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967

Happy 46th

Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977





Happy 45th

Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st

RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982



Happy 40th

THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983

PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983





Happy 37th

CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986



Happy 27th

CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996



Happy 15th

NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008

INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008

Happy 13th

MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010

Happy 10th

BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013

13 is the nineteenth and final studio album from the heavy metal originators.



Happy 9th

HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014

INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014

TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me - June 10th, 2014

THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer - June 10th, 2014

WRETCHED’s Cannibal - June 10th, 2014

Happy 7th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Clean Your Clock - June 10th, 2016

Recorded at two sold-out shows at the Zenith in Munich, Germany, on November 20th and 21st, 2015, these two shows would turn out to be the last Motörhead live shows that were recorded professionally. It was released approximately six months after the death of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister.