Today In Metal History 🤘 June 11th, 2023🤘 SKID ROW, ZZ TOP, OZZY OSBOURNE, W.A.S.P. CHILDREN OF BODOM, MAMMOTH WVH

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 74th

Frank Beard (ZZ TOP) - June 11th, 1949





Happy 71st

Donald Newton "Donnie" Van Zant (.38 SPECIAL) - June 11, 1952

Although he’s retired, Donnie Van Zant fronted .38 SPECIAL from 1973 to 2013.



Happy 60th

Joe Holmes (OZZY OSBOURNE, FARMIKOS) - June 11th, 1963

Happy 54th

Rüdiger Fleck (LETTER X) – June 11th, 1969

Heavy Releases

Happy 41st

REO SPEEDWAGON’s Good Trouble - June 11th, 1982

Happy 32nd

SKID ROW's Slave To The Grind - June 11th, 1991

#1 album in the US and the peak of the band, as they also scored the GUNS N’ ROSES tour.



Happy 30th

HAREM SCAREM’s Mood Swings - June 11th, 1993

Happy 21st

W.A.S.P.’s Dying For The World - June 11th, 2002



Happy 16th

MUNICIPAL WASTE's The Art Of Partying - June 11th, 2007



Happy 13th

OZZY OSBOURNE's Scream - June 11th, 2010





Happy 10th

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Everblack - June 11th, 2013

CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Halo Of Blood - June 11th, 2013

JØRN LANDE’s Traveller - June 11th, 2013

DEAFHEAVEN’s Sunbather - June 11th, 2013

MY RUIN’s The Sacred Mood - June 11th, 2013

SCALE THE SUMMIT’s The Migration - June 11th, 2013





Happy 3rd

POWER TRIP’s Live in Seattle – 05.28.2018 - June 11th, 2020



Happy 2nd

DORNENREICH - Du Wilde Liebe Sei - June 11, 2021

GENERAL SURGERY - Lay Down And Be Counted - June 11, 2021

GREEN JELLY - Garbage Band Kids - June 11, 2021

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Butterfly 3000 - June 11, 2021

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 (live album) - June 11, 2021

MACHINE HEAD - Arrows In Words From The Sky - June 11, 2021

MAMMOTH WVH - Mammoth WVH - June 11, 2021

MR. BUNGLE - The Night They Came Home (live album) - June 11, 2021

THIS ENDING - Needles Of Rust - June 11, 2021

WRISTMEETRAZOR - Replica Of A Strange Love - June 11, 2021



