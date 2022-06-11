Today In Metal History 🤘 June 12th, 2022🤘 SKID ROW, ZZ TOP, W.A.S.P. CHILDREN OF BODOM, MAMMOTH WVH
June 11, 2022, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 73rd
Frank Beard (ZZ TOP) - June 11th, 1949
Happy 70th
Donald Newton "Donnie" Van Zant (.38 SPECIAL) - June 11, 1952
Although he’s retired, Donnie Van Zant fronted .38 SPECIAL from 1973 to 2013.
Happy 59th
Joe Holmes (OZZY OSBOURNE, FARMIKOS) - June 11th, 1963
Happy 53rd
Rüdiger Fleck (LETTER X) – June 11th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 40th
REO SPEEDWAGON’s Good Trouble - June 11th, 1982
Happy 31st
SKID ROW's Slave To The Grind - June 11th, 1991
#1 album in the US and the peak of the band, as they also scored the GUNS N’ ROSES tour.
Happy 29th
HAREM SCAREM’s Mood Swings - June 11th, 1993
Happy 20th
W.A.S.P.’s Dying For The World - June 11th, 2002
Happy 15th
MUNICIPAL WASTE's The Art Of Partying - June 11th, 2007
Happy 9th
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Everblack - June 11th, 2013
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Halo Of Blood - June 11th, 2013
JØRN LANDE’s Traveller - June 11th, 2013
DEAFHEAVEN’s Sunbather - June 11th, 2013
MY RUIN’s The Sacred Mood - June 11th, 2013
SCALE THE SUMMIT’s The Migration - June 11th, 2013
Happy 2nd
POWER TRIP’s Live in Seattle – 05.28.2018 (live album) - June 11th, 2020
Happy 1st
DORNENREICH - Du Wilde Liebe Sei - June 11, 2021
GENERAL SURGERY - Lay Down And Be Counted (EP) - June 11, 2021
GREEN JELLY - Garbage Band Kids - June 11, 2021
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Butterfly 3000 - June 11, 2021
KISS - Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001 (live album) - June 11, 2021
MACHINE HEAD - Arrows In Words From The Sky (EP) - June 11, 2021
MAMMOTH WVH - Mammoth WVH - June 11, 2021
MR. BUNGLE - The Night They Came Home (live album) - June 11, 2021
THIS ENDING - Needles Of Rust - June 11, 2021
WRISTMEETRAZOR - Replica Of A Strange Love - June 11, 2021