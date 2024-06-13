Today In Metal History 🤘 June 13th, 2024🤘 RATT, MEGADETH, FEAR FACTORY, APOCALYPTICA, SATYRICON, JUDAS PRIEST

HEAVY HISTORY



21 years ago today the BW&BK 6-Pack Weekend I kicked off on June 13th/14th, 2003 at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio. The glorious bill:

NEVERMORE, CANDLEMASS, TROUBLE, JAG PANZER, EVERGREY, KATAKLYSM, EIDOLON, FALCONER, WOLF, ELEGY, CAGE, FORCE OF EVIL, BEYOND THE EMBRACE. ENTOMBED sadly AWOL.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951





Happy 62nd

Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962

Happy 59th

Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985





Happy 38th

KIM MITCHELL’s Shakin' Like a Human Being - June 13th, 1986

Happy 36th

NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988



Happy 30th

GOREFEST’s Erase - June 13th, 1994

Happy 29th

FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995





Happy 28th

APOCALYPTICA’s Plays Metallica By Four Cellos - June 13th, 1996





Happy 24th

BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000

Happy 18th

SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006

SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006





Happy 18th

SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006

THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006

Happy 16th

JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008

GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008



Happy 13th

BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011

Happy 10th

DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014