Today In Metal History 🤘 June 13th, 2024🤘 RATT, MEGADETH, FEAR FACTORY, APOCALYPTICA, SATYRICON, JUDAS PRIEST
June 13, 2024, 39 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
21 years ago today the BW&BK 6-Pack Weekend I kicked off on June 13th/14th, 2003 at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio. The glorious bill:
NEVERMORE, CANDLEMASS, TROUBLE, JAG PANZER, EVERGREY, KATAKLYSM, EIDOLON, FALCONER, WOLF, ELEGY, CAGE, FORCE OF EVIL, BEYOND THE EMBRACE. ENTOMBED sadly AWOL.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951
Happy 62nd
Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962
Happy 59th
Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 39th
RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985
Happy 38th
KIM MITCHELL’s Shakin' Like a Human Being - June 13th, 1986
Happy 36th
NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988
Happy 30th
GOREFEST’s Erase - June 13th, 1994
Happy 29th
FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995
Happy 28th
APOCALYPTICA’s Plays Metallica By Four Cellos - June 13th, 1996
Happy 24th
BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000
Happy 18th
SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006
SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006
Happy 18th
SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006
THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006
Happy 16th
JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008
GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008
Happy 13th
BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011
Happy 10th
DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014