Today In Metal History 🤘 June 15th, 2022🤘 POSSESSED, KING DIAMOND, SLADE, MERCYFUL FATE, QUEENSRŸCHE
June 15, 2022, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Steve Walsh (KANSAS) - June 15, 1951
Happy 59th
Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 15th, 1963
Happy 76th
Noddy Holder (SLADE) - June 15th, 1946
Happy 66th
Bernie Shaw (URIAH HEEP) - June 15th, 1956
Happy 59th
Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE) - June 15th, 1963
Happy 54th
Jeff Becerra (POSSESSED) - June 15th, 1968 (photo credit: Håkon Grav)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s Closer To Home - June 15th, 1970
Happy 47th
APRIL WINE’s Stand Back - June 15th, 1975
Happy 43rd
PRISM's Armageddon - June 15th, 1979
Happy 40th
KISS’ Killers - June 15th, 1982
Happy 35th
KING DIAMOND’s Abigail - June 15, 1987
Happy 23rd
DOKKEN's Erase The Slate - June 15th, 1999
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT’s Liquid Tension Experiment 2 - June 15th, 1999
MERCYFUL FATE’s 9 - June 15th, 1999
Happy 13th
ARTILLERY's When Death Comes - June 15th, 2009
RIVERSIDE's Anno Domini High Definition - June 15th, 2009
Happy 12th
IN FEAR AND DEATH’s Imperial – June 15th, 2010
Happy 11th
IN FLAMES’ Sounds Of A Playground Fading - June 15th, 2011
Sometimes you CAN judge the book by its cover.
Happy 4th
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s It Was Metal - June 15th, 2018
ASG’s Survive Sunrise - June 15th, 2018
DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MEN’s …And You Will Obey Me - June 15th, 2018
FUNERAL MIST’s Hekatomb - June 15th, 2018
JASON C. MILLER’s In the Wasteland - June 15th, 2018
LIZZY BORDEN’s My Midnight Things - June 15th, 2018
MADBALL’s For the Cause - June 15th, 2018
MIKE SHINODA’s Post Traumatic - June 15th, 2018
ORANGE GOBLIN’s The Wolf Bites Back - June 15th, 2018
TAD MOROSE’s Chapter X - June 15th, 2018