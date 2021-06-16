Today In Metal History 🤘 June 16th, 2021🤘 MEGADETH, KROKUS, FIREHOUSE, MONSTER MAGNET, DEVILDRIVER

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 49th

Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH, ANGRA) - June 16th, 1972



Happy 68th

Ian Mosley (MARILLION) - June 16th, 1953

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd

CAPTAIN BEEFHEART AND HIS MAGIC BAND’s Trout Mask Replica - June 16, 1969

Happy 35th

KROKUS’ Change of Address - June 16th, 1986



Happy 29th

FIREHOUSE’s Hold Your Fire - June 16th, 1992



Happy 23rd

MONSTER MAGNET’s Powertrip - June 16, 1998

MOLLY HATCHET’S Silent Reign of Heroes - June 16, 1998



Happy 18th

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Arachnophobiac - June 16th, 2003



Happy 14th

DEVILDRIVER's The Last Kind Words - June 16th, 2007

Happy 13th

CULT OF LUNA's Eternal Kingdom - June 16th, 2008

EXIT TEN's Remember The Day - June 16th, 2008

Happy 12th

GRAVEWORM's Diabolical Figures - June 16th, 2009

MADDER MORTEM's Eight Ways - June 16th, 2009

SWORN ENEMY's Total World Domination - June 16th, 2009

Happy 6th

IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Hail Mary – June 16th, 2015

Happy 4th

CARACH ANGREN’s Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten - June 16th, 2017

CHON’s Homey - June 16th, 2017

CKY’s The Phoenix - June 16th, 2017

DEAD HEAD’s Swine Plague - June 16th, 2017

ICED EARTH’s Incorruptible - June 16th, 2017

TOMBS’ The Grand Annihilation - June 16th, 2017

WIZARD’s Fallen Kings - June 16th, 2017

