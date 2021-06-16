Today In Metal History 🤘 June 16th, 2021🤘 MEGADETH, KROKUS, FIREHOUSE, MONSTER MAGNET, DEVILDRIVER
June 16, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 49th
Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH, ANGRA) - June 16th, 1972
Happy 68th
Ian Mosley (MARILLION) - June 16th, 1953
Heavy Releases
Happy 52nd
CAPTAIN BEEFHEART AND HIS MAGIC BAND’s Trout Mask Replica - June 16, 1969
Happy 35th
KROKUS’ Change of Address - June 16th, 1986
Happy 29th
FIREHOUSE’s Hold Your Fire - June 16th, 1992
Happy 23rd
MONSTER MAGNET’s Powertrip - June 16, 1998
MOLLY HATCHET’S Silent Reign of Heroes - June 16, 1998
Happy 18th
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Arachnophobiac - June 16th, 2003
Happy 14th
DEVILDRIVER's The Last Kind Words - June 16th, 2007
Happy 13th
CULT OF LUNA's Eternal Kingdom - June 16th, 2008
EXIT TEN's Remember The Day - June 16th, 2008
Happy 12th
GRAVEWORM's Diabolical Figures - June 16th, 2009
MADDER MORTEM's Eight Ways - June 16th, 2009
SWORN ENEMY's Total World Domination - June 16th, 2009
Happy 6th
IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Hail Mary – June 16th, 2015
Happy 4th
CARACH ANGREN’s Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten - June 16th, 2017
CHON’s Homey - June 16th, 2017
CKY’s The Phoenix - June 16th, 2017
DEAD HEAD’s Swine Plague - June 16th, 2017
ICED EARTH’s Incorruptible - June 16th, 2017
TOMBS’ The Grand Annihilation - June 16th, 2017
WIZARD’s Fallen Kings - June 16th, 2017