Today In Metal History 🤘 June 16th, 2022🤘 MEGADETH, KROKUS, FIREHOUSE, MONSTER MAGNET, DEVILDRIVER

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 50th

Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH, ANGRA) - June 16th, 1972

The guitarist in the eye of the tornado above at Summer Breeze Open Air 2017!



Happy 69th

Ian Mosley (MARILLION) - June 16th, 1953

Heavy Releases

Happy 53rd

CAPTAIN BEEFHEART AND HIS MAGIC BAND’s Trout Mask Replica - June 16, 1969

Happy 36th

KROKUS’ Change of Address - June 16th, 1986







Happy 30th

FIREHOUSE’s Hold Your Fire - June 16th, 1992



Happy 24th

MONSTER MAGNET’s Powertrip - June 16, 1998

MOLLY HATCHET’S Silent Reign of Heroes - June 16, 1998







Happy 20th

DANZIG III - How The Gods Kill - June 16th, 1992







Happy 19th

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Arachnophobiac - June 16th, 2003



Happy 16th

METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 16th, 2006



Happy 15th

DEVILDRIVER's The Last Kind Words - June 16th, 2007

Happy 14th

CULT OF LUNA's Eternal Kingdom - June 16th, 2008

EXIT TEN's Remember The Day - June 16th, 2008

Happy 13th

GRAVEWORM's Diabolical Figures - June 16th, 2009

MADDER MORTEM's Eight Ways - June 16th, 2009

SWORN ENEMY's Total World Domination - June 16th, 2009

Happy 7th

IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Hail Mary – June 16th, 2015

Happy 5th

CARACH ANGREN’s Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten - June 16th, 2017

CHON’s Homey - June 16th, 2017

CKY’s The Phoenix - June 16th, 2017

DEAD HEAD’s Swine Plague - June 16th, 2017

ICED EARTH’s Incorruptible - June 16th, 2017

TOMBS’ The Grand Annihilation - June 16th, 2017

WIZARD’s Fallen Kings - June 16th, 2017

