Today In Metal History 🤘 June 16th, 2022🤘 MEGADETH, KROKUS, FIREHOUSE, MONSTER MAGNET, DEVILDRIVER

June 16, 2022, 43 minutes ago

news heavy metal megadeth captain beefheart devildriver

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 50th
Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH, ANGRA) - June 16th, 1972
The guitarist in the eye of the tornado above at Summer Breeze Open Air 2017!

Happy 69th
Ian Mosley (MARILLION) - June 16th, 1953

Heavy Releases

Happy 53rd
CAPTAIN BEEFHEART AND HIS MAGIC BAND’s Trout Mask Replica - June 16, 1969

Happy 36th
KROKUS’ Change of Address - June 16th, 1986



Happy 30th
FIREHOUSE’s Hold Your Fire - June 16th, 1992 

Happy 24th
MONSTER MAGNET’s Powertrip - June 16, 1998
MOLLY HATCHET’S Silent Reign of Heroes - June 16, 1998



Happy 20th
DANZIG III - How The Gods Kill - June 16th, 1992



Happy 19th
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Arachnophobiac - June 16th, 2003

Happy 16th
METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 16th, 2006

Happy 15th
DEVILDRIVER's The Last Kind Words - June 16th, 2007

Happy 14th
CULT OF LUNA's Eternal Kingdom - June 16th, 2008
EXIT TEN's Remember The Day - June 16th, 2008

Happy 13th
GRAVEWORM's Diabolical Figures - June 16th, 2009
MADDER MORTEM's Eight Ways - June 16th, 2009
SWORN ENEMY's Total World Domination - June 16th, 2009

Happy 7th
IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Hail Mary – June 16th, 2015

Happy 5th
CARACH ANGREN’s Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten - June 16th, 2017
CHON’s Homey - June 16th, 2017
CKY’s The Phoenix - June 16th, 2017
DEAD HEAD’s Swine Plague - June 16th, 2017
ICED EARTH’s Incorruptible - June 16th, 2017
TOMBS’ The Grand Annihilation - June 16th, 2017
WIZARD’s Fallen Kings - June 16th, 2017



Featured Audio

KREATOR – “Midnight Sun” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

