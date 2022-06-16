Today In Metal History 🤘 June 16th, 2022🤘 MEGADETH, KROKUS, FIREHOUSE, MONSTER MAGNET, DEVILDRIVER
June 16, 2022, 43 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 50th
Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH, ANGRA) - June 16th, 1972
The guitarist in the eye of the tornado above at Summer Breeze Open Air 2017!
Happy 69th
Ian Mosley (MARILLION) - June 16th, 1953
Heavy Releases
Happy 53rd
CAPTAIN BEEFHEART AND HIS MAGIC BAND’s Trout Mask Replica - June 16, 1969
Happy 36th
KROKUS’ Change of Address - June 16th, 1986
Happy 30th
FIREHOUSE’s Hold Your Fire - June 16th, 1992
Happy 24th
MONSTER MAGNET’s Powertrip - June 16, 1998
MOLLY HATCHET’S Silent Reign of Heroes - June 16, 1998
Happy 20th
DANZIG III - How The Gods Kill - June 16th, 1992
Happy 19th
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Arachnophobiac - June 16th, 2003
Happy 16th
METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 16th, 2006
Happy 15th
DEVILDRIVER's The Last Kind Words - June 16th, 2007
Happy 14th
CULT OF LUNA's Eternal Kingdom - June 16th, 2008
EXIT TEN's Remember The Day - June 16th, 2008
Happy 13th
GRAVEWORM's Diabolical Figures - June 16th, 2009
MADDER MORTEM's Eight Ways - June 16th, 2009
SWORN ENEMY's Total World Domination - June 16th, 2009
Happy 7th
IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Hail Mary – June 16th, 2015
Happy 5th
CARACH ANGREN’s Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten - June 16th, 2017
CHON’s Homey - June 16th, 2017
CKY’s The Phoenix - June 16th, 2017
DEAD HEAD’s Swine Plague - June 16th, 2017
ICED EARTH’s Incorruptible - June 16th, 2017
TOMBS’ The Grand Annihilation - June 16th, 2017
WIZARD’s Fallen Kings - June 16th, 2017