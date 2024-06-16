Today In Metal History 🤘 June 16th, 2024🤘 MEGADETH, KROKUS, FIREHOUSE, MONSTER MAGNET, DEVILDRIVER
June 16, 2024, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 52nd
Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH, ANGRA) - June 16th, 1972
The guitarist in the eye of the tornado above at Summer Breeze Open Air 2017!
Happy 71st
Ian Mosley (MARILLION) - June 16th, 1953
Heavy Releases
Happy 55th
CAPTAIN BEEFHEART AND HIS MAGIC BAND’s Trout Mask Replica - June 16, 1969
Happy 38th
KROKUS’ Change of Address - June 16th, 1986
Happy 32nd
FIREHOUSE’s Hold Your Fire - June 16th, 1992
Happy 26th
MONSTER MAGNET’s Powertrip - June 16, 1998
MOLLY HATCHET’S Silent Reign of Heroes - June 16, 1998
Happy 22nd
DANZIG III - How The Gods Kill - June 16th, 1992
Happy 21st
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Arachnophobiac - June 16th, 2003
Happy 18th
METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 16th, 2006
Happy 17th
DEVILDRIVER's The Last Kind Words - June 16th, 2007
Happy 16th
CULT OF LUNA's Eternal Kingdom - June 16th, 2008
EXIT TEN's Remember The Day - June 16th, 2008
Happy 15th
GRAVEWORM's Diabolical Figures - June 16th, 2009
MADDER MORTEM's Eight Ways - June 16th, 2009
SWORN ENEMY's Total World Domination - June 16th, 2009
Happy 9th
IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Hail Mary – June 16th, 2015
Happy 7th
CARACH ANGREN’s Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten - June 16th, 2017
CHON’s Homey - June 16th, 2017
CKY’s The Phoenix - June 16th, 2017
DEAD HEAD’s Swine Plague - June 16th, 2017
ICED EARTH’s Incorruptible - June 16th, 2017
TOMBS’ The Grand Annihilation - June 16th, 2017
WIZARD’s Fallen Kings - June 16th, 2017
Happy 1st
ARKONA - Kob'
CHURCH OF MISERY - Born Under A Mad Sign - June 16th, 2023
FIFTH ANGEL - When Angels Kill - June 16th, 2023
FINGER ELEVEN - Greatest Hits - June 16th, 2023
JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 - Crash Of Life - June 16th, 2023
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Petrodragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of MERCILESS - Damnation - June 16th, 2023
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - In Times New Roman... - June 16th, 2023
SATURNUS - The Storm Within - June 16th, 2023
THY CATAFALQUE - Alföld - June 16th, 2023