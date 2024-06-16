Today In Metal History 🤘 June 16th, 2024🤘 MEGADETH, KROKUS, FIREHOUSE, MONSTER MAGNET, DEVILDRIVER

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 52nd

Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH, ANGRA) - June 16th, 1972

The guitarist in the eye of the tornado above at Summer Breeze Open Air 2017!



Happy 71st

Ian Mosley (MARILLION) - June 16th, 1953

Heavy Releases

Happy 55th

CAPTAIN BEEFHEART AND HIS MAGIC BAND’s Trout Mask Replica - June 16, 1969

Happy 38th

KROKUS’ Change of Address - June 16th, 1986







Happy 32nd

FIREHOUSE’s Hold Your Fire - June 16th, 1992



Happy 26th

MONSTER MAGNET’s Powertrip - June 16, 1998

MOLLY HATCHET’S Silent Reign of Heroes - June 16, 1998







Happy 22nd

DANZIG III - How The Gods Kill - June 16th, 1992







Happy 21st

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP’s Arachnophobiac - June 16th, 2003



Happy 18th

METAL CHURCH's A Light In The Dark - June 16th, 2006



Happy 17th

DEVILDRIVER's The Last Kind Words - June 16th, 2007

Happy 16th

CULT OF LUNA's Eternal Kingdom - June 16th, 2008

EXIT TEN's Remember The Day - June 16th, 2008

Happy 15th

GRAVEWORM's Diabolical Figures - June 16th, 2009

MADDER MORTEM's Eight Ways - June 16th, 2009

SWORN ENEMY's Total World Domination - June 16th, 2009

Happy 9th

IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Hail Mary – June 16th, 2015

Happy 7th

CARACH ANGREN’s Dance and Laugh Amongst the Rotten - June 16th, 2017

CHON’s Homey - June 16th, 2017

CKY’s The Phoenix - June 16th, 2017

DEAD HEAD’s Swine Plague - June 16th, 2017

ICED EARTH’s Incorruptible - June 16th, 2017

TOMBS’ The Grand Annihilation - June 16th, 2017

WIZARD’s Fallen Kings - June 16th, 2017





Happy 1st

ARKONA - Kob'

CHURCH OF MISERY - Born Under A Mad Sign - June 16th, 2023

FIFTH ANGEL - When Angels Kill - June 16th, 2023

FINGER ELEVEN - Greatest Hits - June 16th, 2023

JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 - Crash Of Life - June 16th, 2023

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Petrodragonic Apocalypse; Or, Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of MERCILESS - Damnation - June 16th, 2023

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - In Times New Roman... - June 16th, 2023

SATURNUS - The Storm Within - June 16th, 2023

THY CATAFALQUE - Alföld - June 16th, 2023