Today In Metal History 🤘 June 18th, 2021🤘 PAUL MCCARTNEY, FOUR HORSEMEN, GUNS N' ROSES, STRYPER
June 18, 2021, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Frank Starr (FOUR HORSEMEN) who died on June 18th, 1999 after being in a coma in hospital since an October 1995 motorcycle accident.
R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 79th
PAUL MCCARTNEY (THE BEATLES, WINGS) - June 18th, 1942
Happy 60th
Richard "Oz Fox" Alfonso Martinez (STRYPER) - June 18th, 1961
Happy 58th
Darren "Dizzy" Arthur Reed (GUNS N' ROSES) - June 18th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 48th
JOE WALSH’s The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get - June 18th, 1973
Happy 37th
ROGER GLOVER’s Mask - June 18th, 1984
Happy 11th
EQUILIBRIUM's Rekreatur - June 18th, 2010
Happy 9th
SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance - June 18th, 2012
DEVIN TOWNSEND’s By A Thread – Live in London - June 18th, 2012
Happy 8th
DARK MOOR’s Ars Musica - June 18th, 2013
FUCK THE FACTS’ Amer (EP) – July 18th, 2013
HIGH ON FIRE’s Spitting Fire Live Vol. 1/2 - June 18th, 2013
Happy 10th
ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Old Bones Make New Blooms (EP) – June 18th, 2011
Happy 8th
VALIENT THORR’s Our Own Masters – June 18th, 2013
Happy 1st
PROTEST THE HERO’s Palimpsest - June 18th, 2020