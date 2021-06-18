Today In Metal History 🤘 June 18th, 2021🤘 PAUL MCCARTNEY, FOUR HORSEMEN, GUNS N' ROSES, STRYPER

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Frank Starr (FOUR HORSEMEN) who died on June 18th, 1999 after being in a coma in hospital since an October 1995 motorcycle accident.

R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 79th

PAUL MCCARTNEY (THE BEATLES, WINGS) - June 18th, 1942



Happy 60th

Richard "Oz Fox" Alfonso Martinez (STRYPER) - June 18th, 1961

Happy 58th

Darren "Dizzy" Arthur Reed (GUNS N' ROSES) - June 18th, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 48th

JOE WALSH’s The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get - June 18th, 1973

Happy 37th

ROGER GLOVER’s Mask - June 18th, 1984



Happy 11th

EQUILIBRIUM's Rekreatur - June 18th, 2010

Happy 9th

SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance - June 18th, 2012

DEVIN TOWNSEND’s By A Thread – Live in London - June 18th, 2012

Happy 8th

DARK MOOR’s Ars Musica - June 18th, 2013

FUCK THE FACTS’ Amer (EP) – July 18th, 2013

HIGH ON FIRE’s Spitting Fire Live Vol. 1/2 - June 18th, 2013

Happy 10th

ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Old Bones Make New Blooms (EP) – June 18th, 2011

Happy 9th

SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance – June 18th, 2012

Happy 8th

VALIENT THORR’s Our Own Masters – June 18th, 2013

Happy 1st

PROTEST THE HERO’s Palimpsest - June 18th, 2020

