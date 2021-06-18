Today In Metal History 🤘 June 18th, 2021🤘 PAUL MCCARTNEY, THE FOUR HORSEMEN, GUNS N' ROSES, STRYPER

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Frank Starr (THE FOUR HORSEMEN) who died on June 18th, 1999 after being in a coma in hospital since an October 1995 motorcycle accident.

R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 79th
PAUL MCCARTNEY (THE BEATLES, WINGS) - June 18th, 1942

Happy 60th
Richard "Oz Fox" Alfonso Martinez (STRYPER) - June 18th, 1961

Happy 58th
Darren "Dizzy" Arthur Reed (GUNS N' ROSES) - June 18th, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 48th
JOE WALSH’s The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get - June 18th, 1973

Happy 37th
ROGER GLOVER’s Mask - June 18th, 1984

Happy 11th
EQUILIBRIUM's Rekreatur - June 18th, 2010

Happy 9th
SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance - June 18th, 2012
DEVIN TOWNSEND’s By A Thread – Live in London - June 18th, 2012

Happy 8th
DARK MOOR’s Ars Musica - June 18th, 2013
FUCK THE FACTS’ Amer (EP) – July 18th, 2013
HIGH ON FIRE’s Spitting Fire Live Vol. 1/2 - June 18th, 2013

Happy 10th
ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Old Bones Make New Blooms (EP) – June 18th, 2011

Happy 1st
PROTEST THE HERO’s Palimpsest - June 18th, 2020



