Today In Metal History 🤘 June 18th, 2021🤘 PAUL MCCARTNEY, THE FOUR HORSEMEN, GUNS N' ROSES, STRYPER
June 18, 2021, 3 hours ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Frank Starr (THE FOUR HORSEMEN) who died on June 18th, 1999 after being in a coma in hospital since an October 1995 motorcycle accident.
R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 79th
PAUL MCCARTNEY (THE BEATLES, WINGS) - June 18th, 1942
Happy 60th
Richard "Oz Fox" Alfonso Martinez (STRYPER) - June 18th, 1961
Happy 58th
Darren "Dizzy" Arthur Reed (GUNS N' ROSES) - June 18th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 48th
JOE WALSH’s The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get - June 18th, 1973
Happy 37th
ROGER GLOVER’s Mask - June 18th, 1984
Happy 11th
EQUILIBRIUM's Rekreatur - June 18th, 2010
Happy 9th
SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance - June 18th, 2012
DEVIN TOWNSEND’s By A Thread – Live in London - June 18th, 2012
Happy 8th
DARK MOOR’s Ars Musica - June 18th, 2013
FUCK THE FACTS’ Amer (EP) – July 18th, 2013
HIGH ON FIRE’s Spitting Fire Live Vol. 1/2 - June 18th, 2013
Happy 10th
ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Old Bones Make New Blooms (EP) – June 18th, 2011
VALIENT THORR’s Our Own Masters – June 18th, 2013
Happy 1st
PROTEST THE HERO’s Palimpsest - June 18th, 2020