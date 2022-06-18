Today In Metal History 🤘 June 18th, 2022🤘 PAUL MCCARTNEY, THE FOUR HORSEMEN, GUNS N' ROSES, STRYPER, HELLOWEEN

HEAVY HISTORY



74 years ago today (June 18th, 1948), at a press conference in the Waldorf Astoria New York, Columbia Records unveiled the first 33-RPM LP (long playing/ long player) and started the first mass production. The new format could contain a maximum of 23 minutes of music per side.



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Frank Starr (THE FOUR HORSEMEN) September 20th, 1958 - June 18th, 1999

22 years ago today (June 18th, 1999) we lost THE FOUR HORSEMEN singer Frank Starr, who died after being in a coma in hospital since an October 1995 motorcycle accident. He was hit by a drunk driver while out riding his motorcycle down Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California. He had never woken up from his coma and was only 41.

R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 80th

PAUL MCCARTNEY (THE BEATLES, WINGS) - June 18th, 1942



Happy 61st

Richard "Oz Fox" Alfonso Martinez (STRYPER) - June 18th, 1961

Happy 59th

Darren "Dizzy" Arthur Reed (GUNS N' ROSES) - June 18th, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 49th

JOE WALSH’s The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get - June 18th, 1973

Happy 38th

ROGER GLOVER’s Mask - June 18th, 1984



Happy 12th

GRAND MAGUS' Hammer Of The North - June 18th, 2010

EQUILIBRIUM's Rekreatur - June 18th, 2010

Happy 10th

SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance - June 18th, 2012

DEVIN TOWNSEND’s By A Thread – Live in London - June 18th, 2012

Happy 9th

DARK MOOR’s Ars Musica - June 18th, 2013

FUCK THE FACTS’ Amer (EP) – July 18th, 2013

HIGH ON FIRE’s Spitting Fire Live Vol. 1/2 - June 18th, 2013

Happy 9th

VALIENT THORR’s Our Own Masters – June 18th, 2013

Happy 2nd

PROTEST THE HERO’s Palimpsest - June 18th, 2020





Happy 1st

BOSSK's Migration - June 18, 2021

FEAR FACTORY's Aggression Continuum - June 18, 2021

HACKTIVIST's Hyperdialect - June 18, 2021

HELLOWEEN's Helloween - June 18, 2021

PHARAOH's The Powers That Be - June 18, 2021

SUBWAY TO SALLY's Eisheilige Nacht – Back to Lindenpark (live album) - June 18, 2021

TIMO TOLKKI'S AVALON's The Enigma Birth - June 18, 2021



