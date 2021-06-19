Today In Metal History 🤘 June 19th, 2021🤘 SIMON WRIGHT, ANN WILSON, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR

June 19, 2021, 45 minutes ago

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 58th
Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO, RHINO BUCKET, OPERATION: MINDCRIME) - June 19th, 1963

Happy 71st
Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950

Happy 61st
Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960

Heavy Releases

Happy 43rd
TROOPER’s Thick As Thieves - June 19th, 1978
Featured the massive Canadian hit, "Raise A Little Hell". 

Happy 42nd
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979

Happy 32nd
KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989
Big moment for metal as these German thrash legends as they sign a major label deal with Epic Records for this landmark release. 

Happy 33rd
JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988
The LED ZEPPELIN legend's only solo album.

Happy 16th Birthday 
WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005

Happy 15th
CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006
ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006

Happy 14th
AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007

Happy 12th
DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009

Happy 11th
EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009
GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009

Happy 9th
IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012
WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012

Happy 6th
LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015
VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015

Happy 9th Birthday
BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor - June 19th, 2012
CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve (EP) - June 19th, 2012 
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give - June 19th, 2012 
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker - June 19th, 2012 
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless - June 19th, 2012



Featured Audio

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

