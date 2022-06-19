Today In Metal History 🤘 June 19th, 2022🤘 SIMON WRIGHT, ANN WILSON, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 59th
Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO, RHINO BUCKET, OPERATION: MINDCRIME) - June 19th, 1963
Happy 72nd
Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950
Happy 62nd
Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960
Heavy Releases
Happy 44th
TROOPER’s Thick As Thieves - June 19th, 1978
Featured the massive Canadian hit, "Raise A Little Hell".
Happy 43rd
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979
Happy 33rd
KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989
Big moment for metal as these German thrash legends as they sign a major label deal with Epic Records for this landmark release.
Happy 34th
JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988
The LED ZEPPELIN legend's only solo album.
Happy 17th Birthday
WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005
Happy 16th
CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006
ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006
Happy 15th
AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007
Happy 13th
DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009
Happy 12th
EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009
GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009
Happy 10th
IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012
WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012
Happy 9th
AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 19th, 2013
Happy 7th
LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015
VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015
Happy 10th Birthday
BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor - June 19th, 2012
CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve (EP) - June 19th, 2012
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give - June 19th, 2012
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker - June 19th, 2012
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless - June 19th, 2012