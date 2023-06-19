Today In Metal History 🤘 June 19th, 2023🤘 SIMON WRIGHT, ANN WILSON, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, KREATOR

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th

Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO, RHINO BUCKET, OPERATION: MINDCRIME) - June 19th, 1963



Happy 73rd

Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950

Happy 63rd

Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960

Heavy Releases

Happy 45th

TROOPER’s Thick As Thieves - June 19th, 1978

Featured the massive Canadian hit, "Raise A Little Hell".

Happy 44th

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979

Happy 34th

KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989

Big moment for metal as these German thrash legends as they sign a major label deal with Epic Records for this landmark release.



Happy 35th

JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988

The LED ZEPPELIN legend's only solo album.

Happy 18th Birthday

WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005

Happy 17th

CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006

ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006

Happy 16th

AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007



Happy 14th

DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009

Happy 12th

EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009

GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009

Happy 11th

IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012

WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012



Happy 10th

AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 19th, 2013

Happy 8th

LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015

VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015



Happy 11th Birthday

BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor - June 19th, 2012

CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve (EP) - June 19th, 2012

THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give - June 19th, 2012

RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker - June 19th, 2012

VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless - June 19th, 2012