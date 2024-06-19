Today In Metal History 🤘 June 19th, 2024🤘 KREATOR, SIMON WRIGHT, ANN WILSON, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

June 19, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal simon wright ann wilson blue oyster cult kreator

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st
Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO, RHINO BUCKET, OPERATION: MINDCRIME) - June 19th, 1963

Happy 74th
Ann Wilson (HEART) - June 19th, 1950

Happy 64th
Luke Morley (THUNDER) - June 19th, 1960

Heavy Releases

Happy 46th
TROOPER’s Thick As Thieves - June 19th, 1978
Featured the massive Canadian hit, "Raise A Little Hell". 

Happy 45th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Mirrors - June 19th, 1979

Happy 35th
KREATOR's Extreme Aggression - June 19th, 1989
Big moment for metal as these German thrash legends as they sign a major label deal with Epic Records for this landmark release. 

Happy 36th
JIMMY PAGE's Outrider - June 19th, 1988
The LED ZEPPELIN legend's only solo album.

Happy 19th Birthday 
WINDS OF PLAGUE's A Cold Day In Hell - June 19th, 2005

Happy 18th
CARPATHIAN FOREST's Fuck You All! - June 19th, 2006
ANATA's The Conductor's Departure - June 19th, 2006

Happy 17th
AUGUST BURNS RED's Messengers - June 19th, 2007

Happy 15th
DESTROYER 666's Defiance - June 19th, 2009

Happy 13th
EX DEO's Romulus - June 19th, 2009
GOATWHORE's Carving Out The Eyes Of God - June 19th, 2009

Happy 12th
IHSAHN’s Eremita - June 19th, 2012
WHITECHAPEL’s Whitechapel - June 19th, 2012

Happy 11th 
AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 19th, 2013

Happy 9th
LUCA TURILLI’S RHAPSODY’s Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus – June 19th, 2015
VIRGIN STEELE’s Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation – June 19th, 2015

Happy 12th Birthday
BURNING POINT’s The Ignitor - June 19th, 2012
CHELSEA GRIN’s Evolve - June 19th, 2012 
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Get What You Give - June 19th, 2012 
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Ghostmaker - June 19th, 2012 
VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE!’s Hellbound And Heartless - June 19th, 2012



