Today In Metal History 🤘 June 1st, 2022 🤘 TRIUMPH, THE RUNAWAYS, SODOM, ANNIHILATOR, KREATOR, GHOST

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 77th

James William McCarty (CACTUS, BUDDY MILES EXPRESS, MITCH RYDER) June 1st, 1945

Happy 75th

Ron Wood (ROLLING STONES, JEFF BECK GROUP, THE FACES) - June 1st, 1947



Happy 73rd

Mike Levine (TRIUMPH; pictured above on the right) - June 1st, 1949





Happy 56th

Ingo Grigoleit (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – June 1st, 1966

Heavy Releases



Happy 46th

THE RUNAWAYS’ The Runaways - June 1, 1976

Happy 35th

CORONER's R.I.P. - June 1st, 1987





Happy 33rd

SODOM's Agent Orange - June 1st, 1989



Happy 32nd

DESTRUCTION's Cracked Brain - June 1st, 1990

Happy 23rd

ANNIHILATOR's Criteria For A Black Widow - June 1st, 1999

L.A. GUNS’ Shrinking Violet - June 1st, 1999

IMMOLATION's Failure For Gods - June 1st, 1999



Happy 16th

ELUVEITIE’s Spirit - June 1st, 2006



Happy 15th

KAMELOT’s Ghost Opera - June 1st, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday

AVULSED’s Nullo (The Pleasure Of Self-Mutilation) – June 1st, 2009

BUCKETHEAD’s Forensic Follies – June 1st, 2009

PANTHEON I’s Worlds I Create – June 1st, 2009

Happy 11th

INSISION’s End Of All – June 1st, 2011

Happy 10th

KREATOR’s Phantom Antichrist - June 1st, 2012

JORN’s Bring Heavy Rock To The Land - June 1st, 2012

DELAIN’s We Are The Others - June 1st, 2012

GOTTHARD’s Firebirth - June 1st, 2012

NUCLEAR ASSAULT’s Pounder – June 1st, 2012

BE’LAKOR’s Of Breath And Bone – June 1st, 2012

CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Nine – June 1st, 2012

EMPIRES OF EDEN’s Channelling The Infinite – June 1st, 2012



Happy 6th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - World On Fire - June 1st, 2016

Happy 4th

ALIEN WEAPONRY’s Tü - June 1st, 2018

CONVICTIONS’ Hope For The Broken - June 1st, 2018

GHOST’s Prequelle - June 1st, 2018

KATAKLYSM’s Meditations - June 1st, 2018

POWERFLO’s Bring That Shit Back! (EP) - June 1st, 2018

SKINFLINT’s Skinflint - June 1st, 2018





Happy 1st

HANNES GROSSMANN - To Where the Light Retreats - June 1, 2021