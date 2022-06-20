Today In Metal History 🤘 June 20th, 2022🤘 MICHAEL ANTHONY, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 67th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954



Heavy Releases

Happy 43rd

FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978



Happy 36th

SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985



Happy 33rd

SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988

DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988

Happy 32nd

FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989

EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989

MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989



Happy 26th

BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995



Happy 21st

KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000

AYREON’s Universal Migrator Part 1: The Dream Sequencer



Happy 13th

SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008

Happy 14th

UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006

Happy 10th

THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011

FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011

Happy 7th

TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014

CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014