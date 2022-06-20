Today In Metal History 🤘 June 20th, 2022🤘 MICHAEL ANTHONY, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 67th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954
Heavy Releases
Happy 43rd
FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978
Happy 36th
SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985
Happy 33rd
SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988
DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988
Happy 32nd
FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989
EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989
MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989
Happy 26th
BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995
Happy 21st
KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000
AYREON’s Universal Migrator Part 1: The Dream Sequencer
Happy 13th
SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008
Happy 14th
UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006
Happy 10th
THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011
FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011
Happy 7th
TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014
CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014