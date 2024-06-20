Today In Metal History 🤘 June 20th, 2024🤘 MICHAEL ANTHONY, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007 (aged 49 years)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 70th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954

Heavy Releases

Happy 46th
FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978

Happy 39th
SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985

Happy 36th
SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988
DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988



Happy 36th
KING DIAMOND’s third studio album, Them, was released 36 years ago today (June 20th, 1988 through Roadrunner Records in Europe). North America would follow on September 13th, 1988 through Roadracer Records. It is the first album to feature guitarist Pete Blakk and bassist Hal Patino. 

Happy 35th
FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989
EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989
MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989

Happy 29th
BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995

Happy 24th
KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000
AYREON’s Universal Migrator Part 1: The Dream Sequencer

Happy 16th
SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008

Happy 17th
UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006

Happy 13th
THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011
FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011

Happy 10th
TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014
CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014



