Today In Metal History 🤘 June 21st, 2024🤘DON AIREY, AEROSMITH, WINGER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, WHITE LION, EXODUS

June 21, 2024, an hour ago

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 80th
Ray Davies (THE KINKS) - June 21st, 1944
THE KINKS have sold over 50 million albums worldwide.

Happy 76th
Donald Smith "Don" Airey (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, RAINBOW) - June 21st, 1948 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 74th
Joseph Michael "Joey" Kramer (AEROSMITH) - June 21st, 1950

Happy 63rd
Charles Frederick Kip Winger (WINGER) - June 21st, 1961

Heavy Releases

Happy 55th
DEEP PURPLE’s Deep Purple (or Deep Purple III) - June 21st, 1969

Happy 39th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Theatre Of Pain - June 21st, 1985

Happy 37th
JUDAS PRIEST's Priest... Live! - June 21st, 1987
HELIX' Wild In The Streets - June 21st, 1987
KEEL's Keel - June 21st, 1987
WHITE LION's Pride - June 21st, 1987

Happy 34th
EXODUS' Impact Is Imminent - June 21st, 1990
POISON's Flesh & Blood - June 21st, 1990


Happy 33rd
GUNS N’ ROSES’ “You Could Be Mine” single
After negotiating a deal with Arnold Schwarzenegger, we heard the first single from the follow-up to Appetite For Destruction, 31 years ago today (June 21, 1991). 🎂 “You Could Be Mine” (from Use Your Illusion II) was released as a single and prominently featured in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It was a Top 5 hit in more than 15 countries! The film has grossed well over $500 million US.

Happy 25th
SINERGY’s Beware The Heavens - June 21st, 1999
Check out this line-up: Kimberly Goss + Alexi Laiho + Jesper Strömblad + Sharlee D'Angelo + Ronny Milianowicz.

Happy 14th
KVELERLTAK’s Kvelertak – June 21st, 2010
WITCHERY's Witchkrieg - June 21st, 2010

Happy 13th
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Ritual - June 21st, 2011
JUNGLE ROT’s Kill on Command - June 21st, 2011
TONY MACALPINE’s Tony MacAlpine - June 21st, 2011
ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Clockwork - June 21st, 2011
VOID OF SILENCE’s The Grave Of Civilization - June 21st, 2011

Happy 12th Birthday
BLACKLODGE’s MachinatioN - June 21st, 2012
EPHEL DUATH’s On Death And Cosmos - June 21st, 2012
EDENBRIDGE’s The Bonding - June 21st, 2012

Happy 11th
EXTOL’s Extol - June 21st, 2013
RAVEN’s Rock Until You Drop – June 21st, 2013
ETERNAL OATH’s Ghostlands – June 21st, 2013



SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

