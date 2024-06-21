Today In Metal History 🤘 June 21st, 2024🤘DON AIREY, AEROSMITH, WINGER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, WHITE LION, EXODUS

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 80th

Ray Davies (THE KINKS) - June 21st, 1944

THE KINKS have sold over 50 million albums worldwide.





Happy 76th

Donald Smith "Don" Airey (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, RAINBOW) - June 21st, 1948 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)



Happy 74th

Joseph Michael "Joey" Kramer (AEROSMITH) - June 21st, 1950





Happy 63rd

Charles Frederick Kip Winger (WINGER) - June 21st, 1961



Heavy Releases

Happy 55th

DEEP PURPLE’s Deep Purple (or Deep Purple III) - June 21st, 1969

Happy 39th

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Theatre Of Pain - June 21st, 1985



Happy 37th

JUDAS PRIEST's Priest... Live! - June 21st, 1987

HELIX' Wild In The Streets - June 21st, 1987

KEEL's Keel - June 21st, 1987

WHITE LION's Pride - June 21st, 1987



Happy 34th

EXODUS' Impact Is Imminent - June 21st, 1990

POISON's Flesh & Blood - June 21st, 1990





Happy 33rd

GUNS N’ ROSES’ “You Could Be Mine” single

After negotiating a deal with Arnold Schwarzenegger, we heard the first single from the follow-up to Appetite For Destruction, 31 years ago today (June 21, 1991). 🎂 “You Could Be Mine” (from Use Your Illusion II) was released as a single and prominently featured in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It was a Top 5 hit in more than 15 countries! The film has grossed well over $500 million US.





Happy 25th

SINERGY’s Beware The Heavens - June 21st, 1999

Check out this line-up: Kimberly Goss + Alexi Laiho + Jesper Strömblad + Sharlee D'Angelo + Ronny Milianowicz.

Happy 14th

KVELERLTAK’s Kvelertak – June 21st, 2010

WITCHERY's Witchkrieg - June 21st, 2010





Happy 13th

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Ritual - June 21st, 2011

JUNGLE ROT’s Kill on Command - June 21st, 2011

TONY MACALPINE’s Tony MacAlpine - June 21st, 2011

ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Clockwork - June 21st, 2011

VOID OF SILENCE’s The Grave Of Civilization - June 21st, 2011



Happy 12th Birthday

BLACKLODGE’s MachinatioN - June 21st, 2012

EPHEL DUATH’s On Death And Cosmos - June 21st, 2012

EDENBRIDGE’s The Bonding - June 21st, 2012

Happy 11th

EXTOL’s Extol - June 21st, 2013

RAVEN’s Rock Until You Drop – June 21st, 2013

ETERNAL OATH’s Ghostlands – June 21st, 2013