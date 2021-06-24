Today In Metal History 🤘 June 24th, 2021🤘 JEFF BECK, DARKTHRONE, TESTAMENT, OPETH, MÖTLEY CRÜE

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 79th

ARTHUR WILTON BROWN (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN) - June 24th, 1942

“I am the god of hell fire”! 🔥👹

Happy 77th

JEFF BECK (THE YARDBIRDS, THE JEFF BECK GROUP, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE) - June 24th, 1944



Happy 59th

Simon Daniels (AUTOGRAPH) - June 24th 1962

Happy 54th

Jeff Cease (THE BLACK CROWES) - June 24th, 1967

Happy 43rd

Erno "Emppu" Matti Juhani Vuorinen (NIGHTWISH) - June 24th, 1978

Heavy Releases

Happy 30th

MARILLION’s Holidays In Eden - June 24th, 1991

Happy 27th

DARKTHRONE’s Under A Funeral Moon - June 24th, 1993





DISMEMBER’s Indecent & Obscene - June 24th, 1993

Happy 25th

OPETH’s Morningrise - June 24th, 1996

Happy 24th

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Generation Swine - June 24th, 1997

The album marks the return of lead singer Vince Neil following his last appearance on 1991's Decade of Decadence



TESTAMENT’s Demonic - June 24th, 1997



Happy 13th

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Saints Of Los Angeles - June 24th, 2008

The first studio album with the original lineup since 1997's Generation Swine.



ABORTED's Strychnine.213 - June 24th, 2008

CARNIFEX's The Diseased And The Poisoned - June 24, 2008

Happy 10th

SEPULTURA’s Kairos - June 24th, 2011

RUNNING WILD’s The Final Jolly Roger - June 24th, 2011



Happy 8th

QUEENSRŸCHE ’s Queensrÿche - June 24th, 2013

ORPHANED LAND’s All is One - June 24th, 2013

AUTOPSY’s The Headless Ritual - June 24th, 2013

FIREWIND’s Apothosis - Live 2012 - June 24th, 2013

Happy 7th

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s IX - June 24th, 2014

MASTODON’s Once More 'Round the Sun - June 24th, 2014

SEPTICFLESH’s Titan – June 24th, 2014

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ High Priestess - June 24th, 2014

MOURNFUL CONGREGATION’s Concrescence Of The Sophia - June 24th, 2014

Happy 5th

BE'LAKOR’s Vessels - June 24th, 2016

THE BROWNING’s Isolation - June 24th, 2016

INTERNAL SUFFERING’s Cyclonic Void Of Power - June 24th, 2016

KAYO DOT’s Plastic House On Base of Sky - June 24th, 2016

STUCK MOJO’s Here Come The Infidels - June 24th, 2016

WHITECHAPEL’s Mark Of The Blade - June 24th, 2016