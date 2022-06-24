Today In Metal History 🤘 June 24th, 2022🤘 JEFF BECK, DARKTHRONE, TESTAMENT, OPETH, MÖTLEY CRÜE
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 80th
ARTHUR WILTON BROWN (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN) - June 24th, 1942
“I am the god of hell fire”! 🔥👹
Happy 78th
JEFF BECK (THE YARDBIRDS, THE JEFF BECK GROUP, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE) - June 24th, 1944
Happy 60th
Simon Daniels (AUTOGRAPH) - June 24th 1962
Happy 55th
Jeff Cease (THE BLACK CROWES) - June 24th, 1967
Happy 44th
Erno "Emppu" Matti Juhani Vuorinen (NIGHTWISH) - June 24th, 1978
Heavy Releases
Happy 31st
MARILLION’s Holidays In Eden - June 24th, 1991
Happy 29th
DARKTHRONE’s Under A Funeral Moon - June 24th, 1993
DISMEMBER’s Indecent & Obscene - June 24th, 1993
Happy 26th
OPETH’s Morningrise - June 24th, 1996
Happy 25th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Generation Swine - June 24th, 1997
The album marks the return of lead singer Vince Neil following his last appearance on 1991's Decade of Decadence
TESTAMENT’s Demonic - June 24th, 1997
Happy 14th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Saints Of Los Angeles - June 24th, 2008
The first studio album with the original lineup since 1997's Generation Swine.
ABORTED's Strychnine.213 - June 24th, 2008
CARNIFEX's The Diseased And The Poisoned - June 24, 2008
Happy 11th
SEPULTURA’s Kairos - June 24th, 2011
RUNNING WILD’s The Final Jolly Roger - June 24th, 2011
Happy 9th
QUEENSRŸCHE ’s Queensrÿche - June 24th, 2013
ORPHANED LAND’s All is One - June 24th, 2013
AUTOPSY’s The Headless Ritual - June 24th, 2013
FIREWIND’s Apothosis - Live 2012 - June 24th, 2013
Happy 8th
MASTODON’s Once More 'Round the Sun - June 24th, 2014
SEPTICFLESH’s Titan – June 24th, 2014
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’ High Priestess - June 24th, 2014
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION’s Concrescence Of The Sophia - June 24th, 2014
Happy 6th
BE'LAKOR’s Vessels - June 24th, 2016
THE BROWNING’s Isolation - June 24th, 2016
INTERNAL SUFFERING’s Cyclonic Void Of Power - June 24th, 2016
KAYO DOT’s Plastic House On Base of Sky - June 24th, 2016
STUCK MOJO’s Here Come The Infidels - June 24th, 2016
WHITECHAPEL’s Mark Of The Blade - June 24th, 2016