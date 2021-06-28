Today In Metal History 🤘 June 28th, 2021🤘METAL CHURCH, AC/DC, ROBERT PLANT, KISS, OZZY OSBOURNE

June 28, 2021, 2 hours ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010

Heavy Birthdays 

Happy 60th
Kurdt Vanderhoof (METAL CHURCH, PRESTO BALLET, HALL AFLAME) - June 28, 1961

Happy 57th
Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964

Happy 55th 
Danny West (VAIN) – June 28th, 1966

Heavy Releases

Happy 34th 
STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988

Happy 36th 
AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985

Happy 39th 
ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982
The first solo album from the legendary singer after LED ZEPPELIN disbanded following the death of John Bonham.

JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982

Happy 28th 
OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993


 

Happy 16th 
THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005

Happy 11th 
SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II (DVD) – June 28th, 2010
SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010

Happy 10th 
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011
COLD’s Superfiction - June 28th, 2011 
KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise - June 28th, 2011
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head - June 28th, 2011 

Happy 8th 
AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013
DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013
SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013
IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial (compilation) - June 28th, 2013 
MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North - June 28th, 2013

Happy 2nd 
BEASTWARS’ IV - June 28th, 2019
BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Summoning - June 28th, 2019
CRO-MAGS’ Don’t Give In (EP) - June 28th, 2019
GENERATION AXE’s The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) - June 28th, 2019
HE IS LEGEND’s White Bat - June 28th, 2019
MAJESTY’s Legends - June 28th, 2019
NOCTURNAL BREED’s We Only Came For The Violence - June 28th, 2019 



AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

