Today In Metal History 🤘 June 28th, 2022🤘METAL CHURCH, SATYRICON, ROBERT PLANT, AC/DC, KISS, OZZY OSBOURNE

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS, BILLY IDOL, LORDI Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010 (aged 66)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 62nd

Kurdt Vanderhoof (METAL CHURCH, PRESTO BALLET, HALL AFLAME) - June 28, 1961





Happy 59th

Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964

Happy 57th

Danny West (VAIN) – June 28th, 1966



Happy 50th

Kjetil-Vidar Haraldstad (SATYRICON’s Frost) - June 28th, 1973







Heavy Releases



Happy 41st

JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982



Happy 39th

KIM MITCHELL’s Akimbo Alogo - June 28th, 1984





Happy 36th

STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988

Happy 38th

AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985





Happy 41st

ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982

The first solo album from the legendary singer after LED ZEPPELIN disbanded following the death of John Bonham.



Happy 30th

OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993





Happy 29th

WIDOWMAKER’S Stand By for Pain - June 29th, 1994

KYUSS’ Welcome to Sky Valley - June 28, 1994





Happy 18th

THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005

Happy 13th

SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II (DVD) – June 28th, 2010

SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010

Happy 12th

QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011

COLD’s Superfiction - June 28th, 2011

KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise - June 28th, 2011

RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head - June 28th, 2011





Happy 10th

AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013

DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013

SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013

IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial (compilation) - June 28th, 2013

MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North - June 28th, 2013

Happy 4th

BEASTWARS’ IV - June 28th, 2019

BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Summoning - June 28th, 2019

CRO-MAGS’ Don’t Give In (EP) - June 28th, 2019

GENERATION AXE’s The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) - June 28th, 2019

HE IS LEGEND’s White Bat - June 28th, 2019

MAJESTY’s Legends - June 28th, 2019

NOCTURNAL BREED’s We Only Came For The Violence - June 28th, 2019