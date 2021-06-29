Today In Metal History 🤘 June 29th, 2021🤘 DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, RUSH

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 68th

Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953

Happy 73rd

Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948



Happy 47th

Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974

Heavy Releases

Happy 53rd

PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968

Happy 34th

GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987

Happy 333rd

VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss - June 29th, 1988



Happy 30th

BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods - June 29th, 1991



Happy 29th

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ F.N.G. - June 29th, 1992

Happy 27th

WIDOWMAKER’S Stand By for Pain - June 29th, 1994

KYUSS’ Welcome to Sky Valley - June 28, 1994

Happy 22nd

MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999

SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999

DRAIN STH’s Freaks Of Nature - June 29, 1999

SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Nothing Safe: Best of the Box - June 29th, 1999

STYX’ Brave New World - June 29th, 1999

Happy 17th

RUSH’s Feedback - June 29th, 2004



Happy 15th

CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006

Happy 14th

AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007

Happy 12th

AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009

ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009

Happy 11th

MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) - June 29th, 2010

HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King - June 29th, 2010

KNUT’s Wonder - June 29th, 2010

PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue - June 29th, 2010

Happy 9th

MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012

Happy 6th

THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015

Happy 3rd

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Gravity - June 29th, 2018

CONVERGE’s Beautiful Ruin (EP) - June 29th, 2018

CRYSTAL VIPER’s At the Edge of Time (EP) - June 29th, 2018

DEATH REQUISITE’s Threnody - June 29th, 2018

FATES WARNING’s Live Over Europe (live album) - June 29th, 2018

NIGHT VERSES’ From the Gallery of Sleep - June 29th, 2018

NONEXIST’s In Praise of Death (EP) - June 29th, 2018

STORMWITCH’s Bound to the Witch - June 29th, 2018

THOU’s Inconsolable (EP) - June 29th, 2018

