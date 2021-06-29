Today In Metal History 🤘 June 29th, 2021🤘 DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, RUSH
June 29, 2021, 7 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 68th
Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953
Happy 73rd
Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948
Happy 47th
Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974
Heavy Releases
Happy 53rd
PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968
Happy 34th
GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987
Happy 333rd
VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss - June 29th, 1988
Happy 30th
BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods - June 29th, 1991
Happy 29th
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ F.N.G. - June 29th, 1992
Happy 27th
WIDOWMAKER’S Stand By for Pain - June 29th, 1994
KYUSS’ Welcome to Sky Valley - June 28, 1994
Happy 22nd
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999
SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999
DRAIN STH’s Freaks Of Nature - June 29, 1999
SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Nothing Safe: Best of the Box - June 29th, 1999
STYX’ Brave New World - June 29th, 1999
Happy 17th
RUSH’s Feedback - June 29th, 2004
Happy 15th
CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006
Happy 14th
AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007
Happy 12th
AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009
ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009
Happy 11th
MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) - June 29th, 2010
HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King - June 29th, 2010
KNUT’s Wonder - June 29th, 2010
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue - June 29th, 2010
Happy 9th
MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012
Happy 6th
THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015
Happy 3rd
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Gravity - June 29th, 2018
CONVERGE’s Beautiful Ruin (EP) - June 29th, 2018
CRYSTAL VIPER’s At the Edge of Time (EP) - June 29th, 2018
DEATH REQUISITE’s Threnody - June 29th, 2018
FATES WARNING’s Live Over Europe (live album) - June 29th, 2018
NIGHT VERSES’ From the Gallery of Sleep - June 29th, 2018
NONEXIST’s In Praise of Death (EP) - June 29th, 2018
STORMWITCH’s Bound to the Witch - June 29th, 2018
THOU’s Inconsolable (EP) - June 29th, 2018