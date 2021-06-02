Today In Metal History 🤘 June 2nd, 2021 🤘THE ROLLING STONES, THIN LIZZY, ACCEPT, DEEP PURPLE, PARADISE LOST
June 2, 2021, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 80th
Charles Robert "Charlie" Watts - (THE ROLLING STONES) - June 2nd, 1941
Happy 70th
Steve Brookins (.38 SPECIAL) - June 2nd, 1951
Heavy Releases
Happy 49th
PINK FLOYD's Obscured By Clouds - June 2nd, 1972
PINK FLOYD’s soundtrack for the French film La Vallée (by Barbet Schroeder) turns 49 today.
Happy 43rd
THIN LIZZY's Live And Dangerous - June 2nd, 1978
Live And Dangerous was recorded in Philadelphia, London and Toronto in 1977, during the tours for the Johnny The Fox and Bad Reputation albums.
Happy 41st
ACCEPT's I'm A Rebel - June 2nd, 1980
Happy 35th
QUEEN's A Kind Of Magic - June 2nd, 1986
Happy 23rd
DEEP PURPLE's Abandon - June 2nd, 1998
DEEP PURPLE's final album with keyboard guru Jon Lord was released 23 years ago today, then they embarked on the “Total A Band On” tour around the world, including Australia.
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Lyve from Steel Town - June 2nd, 1998
Happy 13th
BLOODBATH’s The Wacken Carnage - June 2nd, 2008
DISTURBED’s Indestructible – June 2nd, 2008
SATYRICON’s My Skin Is Cold – June 2nd, 2008
Happy 12th
1349’s Revelations Of The Black Flame - June 2nd, 2009
Happy 11th
PRIMAL FEAR - 16.6- All Over The World DVD + Live In The USA CD - June 2nd, 2010
Happy 7th
GODFLESH’s Decline & Fall – June 2nd, 2014
BURZUM’s The Ways Of Yore – June 2nd, 2014
VOYAGER’s V – June 2nd, 2014
Happy 6th
ARMORED SAINT’s Win Hands Down – June 2nd, 2015
PARADISE LOST’s The Plague Within – June 2nd, 2015
SKINLESS’ Only The Ruthless Remain – June 2nd, 2015
Happy 4th
ADRENALINE MOB - We the People - June 2nd, 2017
DGM - Passing Stages (live album) - June 2nd, 2017
DOYLE - Doyle II: As We Die - June 2nd, 2017
EIGHTEEN VISIONS - XVIII - June 2nd, 2017
ELDER - Reflections of a Floating World - June 2nd, 2017
GRAVETEMPLE - Impassable Fears - June 2nd, 2017
GREAT WHITE - Full Circle - June 2nd, 2017
JORN - Life on Death Road - June 2nd, 2017
MISS MAY I - Shadows Inside - June 2nd, 2017
THE ONE HUNDRED - Chaos + Bliss - June 2nd, 2017
PHOBIA - Lifeless God - June 2nd, 2017
SECRET SPHERE - The Nature of Time - June 2nd, 2017
SIKTH - The Future in Whose Eyes? - June 2nd, 2017
TANKARD - One Foot in the Grave - June 2nd, 2017
TENGGER CAVALRY - Die on My Ride - June 2nd, 2017
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Apex - June 2nd, 2017
VALLENFYRE - Fear Those Who Fear Him - June 2nd, 2017
WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences - June 2nd, 2017