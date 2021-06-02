Today In Metal History 🤘 June 2nd, 2021 🤘THE ROLLING STONES, THIN LIZZY, ACCEPT, DEEP PURPLE, PARADISE LOST

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 80th

Charles Robert "Charlie" Watts - (THE ROLLING STONES) - June 2nd, 1941



Happy 70th

Steve Brookins (.38 SPECIAL) - June 2nd, 1951

Heavy Releases

Happy 49th

PINK FLOYD's Obscured By Clouds - June 2nd, 1972

PINK FLOYD’s soundtrack for the French film La Vallée (by Barbet Schroeder) turns 49 today.

Happy 43rd

THIN LIZZY's Live And Dangerous - June 2nd, 1978

Live And Dangerous was recorded in Philadelphia, London and Toronto in 1977, during the tours for the Johnny The Fox and Bad Reputation albums.

Happy 41st

ACCEPT's I'm A Rebel - June 2nd, 1980





Happy 35th

QUEEN's A Kind Of Magic - June 2nd, 1986

Happy 23rd

DEEP PURPLE's Abandon - June 2nd, 1998

DEEP PURPLE's final album with keyboard guru Jon Lord was released 23 years ago today, then they embarked on the “Total A Band On” tour around the world, including Australia.





LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Lyve from Steel Town - June 2nd, 1998

Happy 13th

BLOODBATH’s The Wacken Carnage - June 2nd, 2008

DISTURBED’s Indestructible – June 2nd, 2008

SATYRICON’s My Skin Is Cold – June 2nd, 2008

Happy 12th

1349’s Revelations Of The Black Flame - June 2nd, 2009

Happy 11th

PRIMAL FEAR - 16.6- All Over The World DVD + Live In The USA CD - June 2nd, 2010

Happy 7th

GODFLESH’s Decline & Fall – June 2nd, 2014

BURZUM’s The Ways Of Yore – June 2nd, 2014

VOYAGER’s V – June 2nd, 2014

Happy 6th

ARMORED SAINT’s Win Hands Down – June 2nd, 2015

PARADISE LOST’s The Plague Within – June 2nd, 2015

SKINLESS’ Only The Ruthless Remain – June 2nd, 2015





Happy 4th

ADRENALINE MOB - We the People - June 2nd, 2017

DGM - Passing Stages (live album) - June 2nd, 2017

DOYLE - Doyle II: As We Die - June 2nd, 2017

EIGHTEEN VISIONS - XVIII - June 2nd, 2017

ELDER - Reflections of a Floating World - June 2nd, 2017

GRAVETEMPLE - Impassable Fears - June 2nd, 2017

GREAT WHITE - Full Circle - June 2nd, 2017

JORN - Life on Death Road - June 2nd, 2017

MISS MAY I - Shadows Inside - June 2nd, 2017

THE ONE HUNDRED - Chaos + Bliss - June 2nd, 2017

PHOBIA - Lifeless God - June 2nd, 2017

SECRET SPHERE - The Nature of Time - June 2nd, 2017

SIKTH - The Future in Whose Eyes? - June 2nd, 2017

TANKARD - One Foot in the Grave - June 2nd, 2017

TENGGER CAVALRY - Die on My Ride - June 2nd, 2017

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Apex - June 2nd, 2017

VALLENFYRE - Fear Those Who Fear Him - June 2nd, 2017

WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences - June 2nd, 2017