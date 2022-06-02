Today In Metal History 🤘 June 2nd, 2022 🤘THE ROLLING STONES, THIN LIZZY, ACCEPT, DEEP PURPLE, PARADISE LOST

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Charles Robert "Charlie" Watts - (THE ROLLING STONES) (June 2nd, 1941 – August 24th, 2021)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

Steve Brookins (.38 SPECIAL) - June 2nd, 1951



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

PINK FLOYD's Obscured By Clouds - June 2nd, 1972

PINK FLOYD’s soundtrack for the French film La Vallée (by Barbet Schroeder) turns 49 today.

Happy 44th

THIN LIZZY's Live And Dangerous - June 2nd, 1978

Live And Dangerous was recorded in Philadelphia (Tower Theater), London (Hammersmith Odeon) and Toronto (Seneca College Fieldhouse) in 1976 & 1977, during the tours for the Johnny The Fox and Bad Reputation albums.





Happy 42nd

ACCEPT's I'm A Rebel - June 2nd, 1980





Happy 36th

QUEEN's A Kind Of Magic - June 2nd, 1986

Happy 24th

DEEP PURPLE's Abandon - June 2nd, 1998

DEEP PURPLE's final album with keyboard guru Jon Lord was released 23 years ago today, then they embarked on the “Total A Band On” tour around the world, including Australia.





LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Lyve from Steel Town - June 2nd, 1998

Happy 14th

BLOODBATH’s The Wacken Carnage - June 2nd, 2008

DISTURBED’s Indestructible – June 2nd, 2008

SATYRICON’s My Skin Is Cold – June 2nd, 2008





Happy 13th

1349’s Revelations Of The Black Flame - June 2nd, 2009

Happy 12th

PRIMAL FEAR - 16.6- All Over The World DVD + Live In The USA CD - June 2nd, 2010

Happy 8th

GODFLESH’s Decline & Fall – June 2nd, 2014

BURZUM’s The Ways Of Yore – June 2nd, 2014

VOYAGER’s V – June 2nd, 2014

Happy 7th

ARMORED SAINT’s Win Hands Down – June 2nd, 2015

PARADISE LOST’s The Plague Within – June 2nd, 2015

SKINLESS’ Only The Ruthless Remain – June 2nd, 2015





Happy 5th

ADRENALINE MOB - We the People - June 2nd, 2017

DGM - Passing Stages (live album) - June 2nd, 2017

DOYLE - Doyle II: As We Die - June 2nd, 2017

EIGHTEEN VISIONS - XVIII - June 2nd, 2017

ELDER - Reflections of a Floating World - June 2nd, 2017

GRAVETEMPLE - Impassable Fears - June 2nd, 2017

GREAT WHITE - Full Circle - June 2nd, 2017

JORN - Life on Death Road - June 2nd, 2017

MISS MAY I - Shadows Inside - June 2nd, 2017

THE ONE HUNDRED - Chaos + Bliss - June 2nd, 2017

PHOBIA - Lifeless God - June 2nd, 2017

SECRET SPHERE - The Nature of Time - June 2nd, 2017

SIKTH - The Future in Whose Eyes? - June 2nd, 2017

TANKARD - One Foot in the Grave - June 2nd, 2017

TENGGER CAVALRY - Die on My Ride - June 2nd, 2017

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Apex - June 2nd, 2017

VALLENFYRE - Fear Those Who Fear Him - June 2nd, 2017

WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences - June 2nd, 2017



