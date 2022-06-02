Today In Metal History 🤘 June 2nd, 2022 🤘THE ROLLING STONES, THIN LIZZY, ACCEPT, DEEP PURPLE, PARADISE LOST
June 2, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Charles Robert "Charlie" Watts - (THE ROLLING STONES) (June 2nd, 1941 – August 24th, 2021)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
Steve Brookins (.38 SPECIAL) - June 2nd, 1951
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
PINK FLOYD's Obscured By Clouds - June 2nd, 1972
PINK FLOYD’s soundtrack for the French film La Vallée (by Barbet Schroeder) turns 49 today.
Happy 44th
THIN LIZZY's Live And Dangerous - June 2nd, 1978
Live And Dangerous was recorded in Philadelphia (Tower Theater), London (Hammersmith Odeon) and Toronto (Seneca College Fieldhouse) in 1976 & 1977, during the tours for the Johnny The Fox and Bad Reputation albums.
Happy 42nd
ACCEPT's I'm A Rebel - June 2nd, 1980
Happy 36th
QUEEN's A Kind Of Magic - June 2nd, 1986
Happy 24th
DEEP PURPLE's Abandon - June 2nd, 1998
DEEP PURPLE's final album with keyboard guru Jon Lord was released 23 years ago today, then they embarked on the “Total A Band On” tour around the world, including Australia.
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Lyve from Steel Town - June 2nd, 1998
Happy 14th
BLOODBATH’s The Wacken Carnage - June 2nd, 2008
DISTURBED’s Indestructible – June 2nd, 2008
SATYRICON’s My Skin Is Cold – June 2nd, 2008
Happy 13th
1349’s Revelations Of The Black Flame - June 2nd, 2009
Happy 12th
PRIMAL FEAR - 16.6- All Over The World DVD + Live In The USA CD - June 2nd, 2010
Happy 8th
GODFLESH’s Decline & Fall – June 2nd, 2014
BURZUM’s The Ways Of Yore – June 2nd, 2014
VOYAGER’s V – June 2nd, 2014
Happy 7th
ARMORED SAINT’s Win Hands Down – June 2nd, 2015
PARADISE LOST’s The Plague Within – June 2nd, 2015
SKINLESS’ Only The Ruthless Remain – June 2nd, 2015
Happy 5th
ADRENALINE MOB - We the People - June 2nd, 2017
DGM - Passing Stages (live album) - June 2nd, 2017
DOYLE - Doyle II: As We Die - June 2nd, 2017
EIGHTEEN VISIONS - XVIII - June 2nd, 2017
ELDER - Reflections of a Floating World - June 2nd, 2017
GRAVETEMPLE - Impassable Fears - June 2nd, 2017
GREAT WHITE - Full Circle - June 2nd, 2017
JORN - Life on Death Road - June 2nd, 2017
MISS MAY I - Shadows Inside - June 2nd, 2017
THE ONE HUNDRED - Chaos + Bliss - June 2nd, 2017
PHOBIA - Lifeless God - June 2nd, 2017
SECRET SPHERE - The Nature of Time - June 2nd, 2017
SIKTH - The Future in Whose Eyes? - June 2nd, 2017
TANKARD - One Foot in the Grave - June 2nd, 2017
TENGGER CAVALRY - Die on My Ride - June 2nd, 2017
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Apex - June 2nd, 2017
VALLENFYRE - Fear Those Who Fear Him - June 2nd, 2017
WEDNESDAY 13 - Condolences - June 2nd, 2017