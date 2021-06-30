Today In Metal History 🤘 June 30th, 2021🤘 PHIL ANSELMO, HELIX, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KISS, SAVATAGE, BLIND GUARDIAN
June 30, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 72nd
Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949
The last surviving member of the classic SWEET line-up.
Happy 66th
Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955
Happy 65th
Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956
Happy 64th
Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957
He played drums on the holy grail debut EP, The Soundhouse Tapes, which was released on November 9th, 1979.
Happy 61st
Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960
Happy 61st
Brendan O'Brien (AC/DC, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, KING’S X producer) - June 30, 1960
Happy 57th
Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964
Happy 58th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963
Happy 53rd
Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968
Heavy Releases
Happy 44th
KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977
Top ten album in Japan (#2), Canada (#3), the US (#4), Sweden (#6) and Switzerland (#8).
Happy 41st
GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980
KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980
QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980
Happy 35th
SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986
Happy 31st
BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990
Happy 29th
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Somewhere Far Beyond - June 30th, 1992
KYUSS’ Blues For The Red Sun - June 30th, 1992
Happy 24th
IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997
Happy 18th
NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 13th
RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008
Happy 12th
OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed - June 30th, 2009
Happy 11th
EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 10th
BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011
Happy 6th
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places - June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail - June 30th, 2015
Happy 4th
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Gravebloom - June 30th, 2017
ORIGIN’s Unparalleled Universe - June 30th, 2017
SHADE EMPIRE’s Poetry of the Ill-Minded - June 30th, 2017
STONE SOUR’s Hydrograd - June 30th, 2017
SWORN IN’s All Smiles - June 30th, 2017
VINTERSORG’s Till Fjälls, Del II - June 30th, 2017