Today In Metal History 🤘 June 30th, 2021🤘 PHIL ANSELMO, HELIX, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KISS, SAVATAGE, BLIND GUARDIAN

Heavy Birthdays



Happy 72nd

Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949

The last surviving member of the classic SWEET line-up.

Happy 66th

Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955



Happy 65th

Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956

Happy 64th

Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957

He played drums on the holy grail debut EP, The Soundhouse Tapes, which was released on November 9th, 1979.



Happy 61st

Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960

Happy 61st

Brendan O'Brien (AC/DC, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, KING’S X producer) - June 30, 1960



Happy 57th

Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964

Happy 58th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963



Happy 53rd

Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968

Heavy Releases

Happy 44th

KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977

Top ten album in Japan (#2), Canada (#3), the US (#4), Sweden (#6) and Switzerland (#8).

Happy 41st

GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980

KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980

QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980

Happy 35th

SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986



Happy 31st

BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990

Happy 29th

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992

BLIND GUARDIAN’s Somewhere Far Beyond - June 30th, 1992

KYUSS’ Blues For The Red Sun - June 30th, 1992



Happy 24th

IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997

Happy 18th

NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003

Happy 13th

RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 12th

OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009

BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009

SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009

SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed - June 30th, 2009



Happy 11th

EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010

Happy 10th

BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 6th

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places - June 30th, 2015

JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail - June 30th, 2015



Happy 4th

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Gravebloom - June 30th, 2017

ORIGIN’s Unparalleled Universe - June 30th, 2017

SHADE EMPIRE’s Poetry of the Ill-Minded - June 30th, 2017

STONE SOUR’s Hydrograd - June 30th, 2017

SWORN IN’s All Smiles - June 30th, 2017

VINTERSORG’s Till Fjälls, Del II - June 30th, 2017