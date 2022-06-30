Today In Metal History 🤘 June 30th, 2022🤘 PHIL ANSELMO, HELIX, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KISS, SAVATAGE, BLIND GUARDIAN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd
Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949
The last surviving member of the classic SWEET line-up. 

Happy 67th
Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955



Happy 66th
Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956

Happy 65th
Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957
He played drums on the holy grail debut EP, The Soundhouse Tapes, which was released on November 9th, 1979. 

Happy 62nd
Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960
Brendan O'Brien (AC/DC, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, KING’S X producer) - June 30, 1960


Happy 58th
Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964

Happy 59th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963

Happy 54th
Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th
KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977
Top ten album in Japan (#2), Canada (#3), the US (#4), Sweden (#6) and Switzerland (#8). 

Happy 42nd
GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980
KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980
QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980

Happy 36th
SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986

Happy 32nd
BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990

Happy 30th
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Somewhere Far Beyond - June 30th, 1992
KYUSS’ Blues For The Red Sun - June 30th, 1992

Happy 25th
IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997

Happy 19th
NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003

Happy 14th
RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 13th
OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed - June 30th, 2009

Happy 12th
EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010

Happy 11th
BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 7th
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places - June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail - June 30th, 2015

Happy 5th
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Gravebloom - June 30th, 2017
ORIGIN’s Unparalleled Universe - June 30th, 2017
SHADE EMPIRE’s Poetry of the Ill-Minded - June 30th, 2017
STONE SOUR’s Hydrograd - June 30th, 2017
SWORN IN’s All Smiles - June 30th, 2017
VINTERSORG’s Till Fjälls, Del II - June 30th, 2017



