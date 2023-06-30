Today In Metal History 🤘 June 30th, 2022🤘 YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, PHIL ANSELMO, HELIX, KISS, SAVATAGE, BLIND GUARDIAN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 74th

Guitarist Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949

The last surviving member of the classic SWEET line-up.





Happy 68th

Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955







Happy 67th

Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956

Happy 66th

Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957

He played drums on the holy grail debut EP, The Soundhouse Tapes, which was released on November 9th, 1979.



Happy 63rd

Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960

Brendan O'Brien (AC/DC, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, KING’S X producer) - June 30, 1960







Happy 59th

Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964

Happy 60th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963

Happy 55th

Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977

Top ten album in Japan (#2), Canada (#3), the US (#4), Sweden (#6) and Switzerland (#8).

Happy 43rd

GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980

KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980

QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980

Happy 37th

SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986



Happy 33rd

BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990

Happy 31st

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992

BLIND GUARDIAN’s Somewhere Far Beyond - June 30th, 1992

KYUSS’ Blues For The Red Sun - June 30th, 1992



Happy 26th

IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997

Happy 20th

NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003

Happy 15th

RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 14th

OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009

BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009

SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009

SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed - June 30th, 2009





Happy 13th

EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010

Happy 12th

BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 8th

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places - June 30th, 2015

JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail - June 30th, 2015



Happy 6th

THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Gravebloom - June 30th, 2017

ORIGIN’s Unparalleled Universe - June 30th, 2017

SHADE EMPIRE’s Poetry of the Ill-Minded - June 30th, 2017

STONE SOUR’s Hydrograd - June 30th, 2017

SWORN IN’s All Smiles - June 30th, 2017

VINTERSORG’s Till Fjälls, Del II - June 30th, 2017