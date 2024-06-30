Today In Metal History 🤘 June 30th, 2024🤘 YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, PHIL ANSELMO, HELIX, KISS, KROKUS, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
Guitarist Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949
The last surviving member of the classic SWEET line-up.
Happy 69th
Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955
Happy 68th
Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956
Happy 67th
Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957
He played drums on the holy grail debut EP, The Soundhouse Tapes, which was released on November 9th, 1979.
Happy 64th
Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960
Brendan O'Brien (AC/DC, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, KING’S X producer) - June 30, 1960
Happy 60th
Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964
Happy 61st
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963
Happy 56th
Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977
Top ten album in Japan (#2), Canada (#3), the US (#4), Sweden (#6) and Switzerland (#8).
Happy 44th
GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980
KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980
QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980
Happy 38th
SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986
Happy 34th
BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990
Happy 32nd
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Somewhere Far Beyond - June 30th, 1992
KYUSS’ Blues For The Red Sun - June 30th, 1992
Happy 27th
IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997
Happy 21th
NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 16th
RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008
Happy 15th
OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation - June 30th, 2009
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer - June 30th, 2009
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed - June 30th, 2009
Happy 14th
EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 13th
BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011
Happy 9th
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places - June 30th, 2015
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail - June 30th, 2015
Happy 7th
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Gravebloom - June 30th, 2017
ORIGIN’s Unparalleled Universe - June 30th, 2017
SHADE EMPIRE’s Poetry of the Ill-Minded - June 30th, 2017
STONE SOUR’s Hydrograd - June 30th, 2017
SWORN IN’s All Smiles - June 30th, 2017
VINTERSORG’s Till Fjälls, Del II - June 30th, 2017
Happy 1st
BEFORE THE DAWN - Stormbringers - June 30th, 2023
DEATH RAY VISION - No Mercy From Electric Eyes - June 30th, 2023
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE - Systemic - June 30th, 2023
RAVEN - All Hell's Breaking Loose - June 30th, 2023
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL - Live In Moscow - June 30th, 2023
VIRGIN STEELE - The Passion Of Dionysus - June 30th, 2023