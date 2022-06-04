Today In Metal History 🤘 June 4th, 2022 🤘 ENTOMBED, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, MEGADETH
June 4, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 61st
Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960
Happy 55th
Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966
Happy 51st
Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970
Happy 41st
Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980
Heavy Releases
Happy 41st
THE KINKS’ One For The Road - June 4th, 1980
Happy 38th
MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983
DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983
Happy 31st
ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990
Happy 25th
METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996
Happy 14th
DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007
ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007
Happy 11th
VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday
THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012
TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012
Happy 8th
MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013
Happy 7th
ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014
LOUDNESS’ The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014