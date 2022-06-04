Today In Metal History 🤘 June 4th, 2022 🤘 ENTOMBED, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, MEGADETH

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Ronald Frederick "Ronnie" Lane (SMALL FACES, FACES): April 1st, 1946 – June 4th, 1997





Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st

Paul Taylor (WINGER, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER) - June 4th, 1960





Happy 55th

Ray Riendeau (HALFORD) - June 4th, 1966

Happy 51st

Thomas Nack (GAMMA RAY) - June 4th, 1970

Happy 41st

Liv Jagrell (SISTER SIN) - June 4th, 1980

Heavy Releases

Happy 41st

THE KINKS’ One For The Road - June 4th, 1980





Happy 38th

MOTÖRHEAD's Another Perfect Day - June 4th, 1983

DEMON's The Plague – June 4th, 1983



Happy 31st

ENTOMBED's Left Hand Path - June 4th, 1990



Happy 25th

METALLICA's Load - June 4th, 1996



Happy 14th

DREAM THEATER's Systematic Chaos - June 4th, 2007

ICED EARTH's Overture Of The Wicked - June 4th, 2007

Happy 11th

VANDEN PLAS' The Seraphic Clockwork - June 4th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday

THE AGONIST’s Prisoners - June 4th, 2012

TANK’s War Nation - June 4th, 2012

Happy 8th

MEGADETH's Super Collider - June 4th, 2013



Happy 7th

ARCH ENEMY’s War Eternal - June 4th, 2014

LOUDNESS’ The Sun Will Rise Again - June 4th, 2014