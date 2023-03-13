Today In Metal History 🤘 March 13th, 2023 🤘 CANNIBAL CORPSE, TYPE O NEGATIVE, KATATONIA, SEPULTURA, ADRENALINE MOB
March 13, 2023, 54 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 50th
David Michael Draiman (DISTURBED, DEVICE) - March 13th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
SLADE’s We'll Bring The House Down - March 13th, 1981
Happy 17th
SEPULTURA’s Dante XXI - March 13th, 2006
KATATONIA’s The Great Cold Distance – March 13th, 2006
Happy 16th
BATTLELORE’s Evernight - March 13th, 2007
TYPE O NEGATIVE’s Dead Again - March 13th, 2007
UNSANE’s Visqueen - March 13th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday
DOMAIN’s The Chronicles Of Love, Hate And Sorrow - March 13th, 2009
Happy 11th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Torture - March 13th, 2012
ADRENALINE MOB’s Omerta - March 13th, 2012
SOULFLY’s Enslaved - March 13th, 2012
BARREN EARTH - The Devil’s Resolve - March 13th, 2012
IMPENDING DOOM’s Baptized In Faith - March 13th, 2012
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s MyChildren MyBride - March 13th, 2012
SPAWN OF POSSESSION’s Incurso - March 13th, 2012
MONSTROSITY’s Live Apocalypse - March 13th, 2012
DERDIAN’s Limbo - March 13th, 2012
Happy 3rd
BURZUM - Thulêan Mysteries - March 13th, 2020
CODE ORANGE - Underneath - March 13th, 2020
CONNY BLOOM - Game! Set! Bloom! - March 13th, 2020
GOTTHARD - #13 - March 13th, 2020
HAGGARD CAT - Common Sense Holiday - March 13th, 2020
INVENT ANIMATE - Greyview - March 13th, 2020
STITCHED UP HEART - Darkness - March 13th, 2020
VULCANO - Eye in Hell - March 13th, 2020
WOLF - Feeding the Machine - March 13th, 2020