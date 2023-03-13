Today In Metal History 🤘 March 13th, 2023 🤘 CANNIBAL CORPSE, TYPE O NEGATIVE, KATATONIA, SEPULTURA, ADRENALINE MOB

March 13, 2023, 54 minutes ago

news rarities type o negative disturbed sepultura battlelore cannibal corpse adrenaline mob soulfly

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 50th  
David Michael Draiman (DISTURBED, DEVICE) - March 13th, 1973


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd
SLADE’s We'll Bring The House Down - March 13th, 1981

Happy 17th  
SEPULTURA’s Dante XXI - March 13th, 2006
KATATONIA’s The Great Cold Distance – March 13th, 2006

Happy 16th  
BATTLELORE’s Evernight - March 13th, 2007
TYPE O NEGATIVE’s Dead Again - March 13th, 2007
UNSANE’s Visqueen - March 13th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday 
DOMAIN’s The Chronicles Of Love, Hate And Sorrow - March 13th, 2009

Happy 11th  
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Torture - March 13th, 2012
ADRENALINE MOB’s Omerta - March 13th, 2012
SOULFLY’s Enslaved - March 13th, 2012
BARREN EARTH - The Devil’s Resolve - March 13th, 2012
IMPENDING DOOM’s Baptized In Faith - March 13th, 2012
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s MyChildren MyBride - March 13th, 2012
SPAWN OF POSSESSION’s Incurso - March 13th, 2012
MONSTROSITY’s Live Apocalypse - March 13th, 2012
DERDIAN’s Limbo - March 13th, 2012

Happy 3rd
BURZUM - Thulêan Mysteries - March 13th, 2020
CODE ORANGE - Underneath - March 13th, 2020
CONNY BLOOM - Game! Set! Bloom! - March 13th, 2020
GOTTHARD - #13 - March 13th, 2020
HAGGARD CAT - Common Sense Holiday - March 13th, 2020
INVENT ANIMATE - Greyview - March 13th, 2020
STITCHED UP HEART - Darkness - March 13th, 2020
VULCANO - Eye in Hell - March 13th, 2020
WOLF - Feeding the Machine - March 13th, 2020



Featured Audio

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

