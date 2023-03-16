Today In Metal History 🤘 March 16th, 2023 🤘NANCY WILSON, ALICE COOPER, WOLFGANG VAN HALEN, ACCEPT, THE WHO

March 16, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012

R.I.P. Jonathan “Jon” Zazula (Megaforce Records Founder): March 16, 1952 – February 1, 2022 (69)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th 
Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948

Happy 69th  
Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954

Happy 60th  
Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963

Happy 32nd 
Wolfgang Van Halen (MAMMOTH WVH, VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th  
REO SPEEDWAGON’S You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish - March 16th, 1978

 

Happy 42nd 
ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981
THE WHO’s Face Dances - March 16th, 1981

Happy 16th  
SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007

Happy 14th  
PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009

Happy 11th  
SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012

Happy 5th  
THE CROWN - Cobra Speed Venom - March 16th, 2018
LITTLE CAESAR - Eight - March 16th, 2018
MONOTHEIST - Scourge - March 16th, 2018
NORTHLANE - Analog Future (live album) - March 16th, 2018
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS - Stone Temple Pilots - March 16th, 2018
SUSPERIA - The Lyricist - March 16th, 2018



