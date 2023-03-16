Today In Metal History 🤘 March 16th, 2023 🤘NANCY WILSON, ALICE COOPER, WOLFGANG VAN HALEN, ACCEPT, THE WHO

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012



R.I.P. Jonathan “Jon” Zazula (Megaforce Records Founder): March 16, 1952 – February 1, 2022 (69)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948





Happy 69th

Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954





Happy 60th

Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963

Happy 32nd

Wolfgang Van Halen (MAMMOTH WVH, VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

REO SPEEDWAGON’S You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish - March 16th, 1978





Happy 42nd

ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981

THE WHO’s Face Dances - March 16th, 1981





Happy 16th

SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007

Happy 14th

PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009

Happy 11th

SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012





Happy 5th

THE CROWN - Cobra Speed Venom - March 16th, 2018

LITTLE CAESAR - Eight - March 16th, 2018

MONOTHEIST - Scourge - March 16th, 2018

NORTHLANE - Analog Future (live album) - March 16th, 2018

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS - Stone Temple Pilots - March 16th, 2018

SUSPERIA - The Lyricist - March 16th, 2018



