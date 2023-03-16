Today In Metal History 🤘 March 16th, 2023 🤘NANCY WILSON, ALICE COOPER, WOLFGANG VAN HALEN, ACCEPT, THE WHO
March 16, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012
R.I.P. Jonathan “Jon” Zazula (Megaforce Records Founder): March 16, 1952 – February 1, 2022 (69)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948
Happy 69th
Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954
Happy 60th
Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963
Happy 32nd
Wolfgang Van Halen (MAMMOTH WVH, VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
REO SPEEDWAGON’S You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish - March 16th, 1978
Happy 42nd
ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981
THE WHO’s Face Dances - March 16th, 1981
Happy 16th
SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007
Happy 14th
PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009
Happy 11th
SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012
Happy 5th
THE CROWN - Cobra Speed Venom - March 16th, 2018
LITTLE CAESAR - Eight - March 16th, 2018
MONOTHEIST - Scourge - March 16th, 2018
NORTHLANE - Analog Future (live album) - March 16th, 2018
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS - Stone Temple Pilots - March 16th, 2018
SUSPERIA - The Lyricist - March 16th, 2018