Today In Metal History 🤘 March 19th, 2023 🤘 RANDY RHOADS, MR. BIG, JETHRO TULL, KISS, ROBERT PLANT, HYPOCRISY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Paul Kossoff (FREE) - September 14th, 1950 – March 19th, 1976 (25)

On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, guitarist Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.







R.I.P. Randall William "Randy" Rhoads (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) - December 6th, 1956 – March 19th, 1982 (25)

In the early hours of March 19, 1982, OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Randy Rhoads is killed in Leesburg, Florida when the plane he's riding in buzzes Osbourne's tour bus and crashes into a house. The plane's pilot and a female passenger also die. Randy Rhoads was 25 years old.

Ozzy Osbourne: "I still miss you everyday. Rest in peace my friend."







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

William "Billy" Sheehan (MR. BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH, TALAS) - March 19th, 1953

Happy 48th

Brann Dailor (MASTODON) - March 19th, 1975





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

JETHRO TULL's Aqualung - March 19th, 1971





Happy 48th

KISS’ Dressed To Kill - March 19th 1975

Happy 36th

OZZY OSBOURNE's Tribute - March 19th, 1987

Happy 34th

ROBERT PLANT’s Manic Nirvana - March 19, 1990





Happy 21st

MEGADETH’s Rude Awakening - March 19th, 2002

Happy 16th

MORGANA LEFAY’s Aberrations Of The Mind - March 19th, 2007

Happy 15th

HYPOCRISY’s Catch 22 (V2.0.08) - March 19th, 2008

THE BLACK MAGES’ The Black Mages III: Darkness And Starlight – March 19th, 2008





Happy 13th

SCORPIONS’ Sting In The Tail – March 23rd, 2010

Happy 10th

ANTHRAX’s Anthems - March 19th, 2013

CLUTCH’s Earth Rocker - March 19th, 2013

HUNDRETH’s Revolt - March 19th, 2013

JUNGLE ROT’s Terror Regime – March 19th, 2013

SIX FEET UNDER’s Unborn – March 19th, 2013





Happy 2nd

AGENT STEEL - No Other Godz Before Me - March 19, 2021

BATUSHKA - Царю Небесный - March 19, 2021

ENFORCER - Live By Fire II - March 19, 2021

ERRA - Erra - March 19, 2021

SAXON - Inspirations - March 19, 2021

TROLLFEST - Happy Heroes - March 19, 2021

U.D.O. - Live In Bulgaria 2020 – Pandemic Survival Show - March 19, 2021



