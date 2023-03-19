Today In Metal History 🤘 March 19th, 2023 🤘 RANDY RHOADS, MR. BIG, JETHRO TULL, KISS, ROBERT PLANT, HYPOCRISY
March 19, 2023, 40 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Paul Kossoff (FREE) - September 14th, 1950 – March 19th, 1976 (25)
On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, guitarist Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.
R.I.P. Randall William "Randy" Rhoads (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT) - December 6th, 1956 – March 19th, 1982 (25)
In the early hours of March 19, 1982, OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Randy Rhoads is killed in Leesburg, Florida when the plane he's riding in buzzes Osbourne's tour bus and crashes into a house. The plane's pilot and a female passenger also die. Randy Rhoads was 25 years old.
Ozzy Osbourne: "I still miss you everyday. Rest in peace my friend."
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
William "Billy" Sheehan (MR. BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH, TALAS) - March 19th, 1953
Happy 48th
Brann Dailor (MASTODON) - March 19th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
JETHRO TULL's Aqualung - March 19th, 1971
Happy 48th
KISS’ Dressed To Kill - March 19th 1975
Happy 36th
OZZY OSBOURNE's Tribute - March 19th, 1987
Happy 34th
ROBERT PLANT’s Manic Nirvana - March 19, 1990
Happy 21st
MEGADETH’s Rude Awakening - March 19th, 2002
Happy 16th
MORGANA LEFAY’s Aberrations Of The Mind - March 19th, 2007
Happy 15th
HYPOCRISY’s Catch 22 (V2.0.08) - March 19th, 2008
THE BLACK MAGES’ The Black Mages III: Darkness And Starlight – March 19th, 2008
Happy 13th
SCORPIONS’ Sting In The Tail – March 23rd, 2010
Happy 10th
ANTHRAX’s Anthems - March 19th, 2013
CLUTCH’s Earth Rocker - March 19th, 2013
HUNDRETH’s Revolt - March 19th, 2013
JUNGLE ROT’s Terror Regime – March 19th, 2013
SIX FEET UNDER’s Unborn – March 19th, 2013
Happy 2nd
AGENT STEEL - No Other Godz Before Me - March 19, 2021
BATUSHKA - Царю Небесный - March 19, 2021
ENFORCER - Live By Fire II - March 19, 2021
ERRA - Erra - March 19, 2021
SAXON - Inspirations - March 19, 2021
TROLLFEST - Happy Heroes - March 19, 2021
U.D.O. - Live In Bulgaria 2020 – Pandemic Survival Show - March 19, 2021