Today In Metal History 🤘 March 1st, 2023 🤘DIMMU BORGIR, PINK FLOYD, THE WHO, RUSH, MAX WEBSTER, KROKUS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th

Roger Daltrey (THE WHO) - March 1st, 1944





Happy 60th

Rob Affuso (SKID ROW) March 1st, 1963





Happy 53rd

Leandro Florence (WIZARDS) - March 1, 1970

Happy 46th

SILENOZ (Real name Sven Atle Kopperud; DIMMU BORGIR, INSIDIOUS DISEASE) - March 1, 1977





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

PINK FLOYD’s Dark Side Of The Moon – March 1st, 1973



Happy 49th

RUSH’s Rush - March 1st, 1974



Happy 46th

MAX WEBSTER’s High Class In Borrowed Shoes - March 1st, 1977

Happy 41st

KROKUS’ One Vice At A Time - March 1st, 1982



Happy 28th

QUIET RIOT’s Down To The Bone - March 1st, 1995

Happy 17th

AFTER THE BURIAL’s Forging A Future Self - March 1st, 2006

Happy 16th

BUCKETHEAD’s Pepper's Ghost - March 1st, 2007

Happy 13th

MORTEMIA's Misere Mortem - March 1st, 2010

Happy 12th

GRAYCEON's All We Destroy - March 1st, 2011

OMNIUM GATHERUM's New World Shadows - March 1st, 2011

SCALE THE SUMMIT's The Collective - March 1st, 2011

WEEDEATER's Jason… The Dragon - March 1st, 2011

Happy 11th

OBSCURA’s Illegimitation – March 1st, 2012

Happy 10th

CRYSTALLION's Killer - March 1st, 2013

ROTTING CHRIST's Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy - March 1st, 2013

SAXON's Sacrifice - March 1st, 2013



THYRFING's De Ödeslösa - March 1st, 2013

WOLFCHANT's Embraced By Fire - March 1st, 2013

Happy 9th

AURORA BOREALIS' Worldshapers - March 1st, 2014

Happy 4th

DARKWATER's Human - March 1st, 2019

DEMON HUNTER's Peace - March 1st, 2019

DEMON HUNTER's War - March 1st, 2019

IN FLAMES' I, the Mask - March 1st, 2019

MARK MORTON's Anesthetic - March 1st, 2019

MIKE TRAMP's Stray from the Flock - March 1st, 2019

QUEENSRŸCHE's The Verdict - March 1st, 2019



WHILE SHE SLEEPS' So What? - March 1st, 2019