Today In Metal History 🤘 March 22nd, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, ANTHRAX, ALCATRAZZ, PANTERA

March 22, 2023, 20 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976 (33)

R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005 (57)

 

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th  
Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946

Happy 64th  
LEATHER LEONE (CHASTAIN) - March 22nd, 1959

Happy 52nd  
Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st  
IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982

Happy 39th
SAVATAGE’s The Dungeons Are Calling - March 22nd, 1984

Happy 36th  
ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987

Happy 34th  
WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989

Happy 38th  
ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985

Happy 30th  
IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993

Happy 29th  
PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994

Happy 18th  
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005

Happy 12th  
PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery – March 22nd, 2011
TESSERACT’s One – March 22nd, 2011

Happy 10th  
HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013
PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013

SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013
AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth – March 22nd, 2013
TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation – March 22nd, 2013

Happy 4th
BATTLE BEAST's No More Hollywood Endings - March 22nd, 2019
BLOODBOUND's Rise of the Dragon Empire - March 22nd, 2019
BURNING RAIN's Face the Music - March 22nd, 2019
CELLAR DARLING's The Spell - March 22nd, 2019
THE END MACHINE's The End Machine - March 22nd, 2019
MEGADETH's Warheads on Foreheads - March 22nd, 2019
STAHLMANN's Kinder der Sehnsucht - March 22nd, 2019
WAYLANDER's Eriú's Wheel - March 22nd, 2019
ZEAL & ARDOR's Live in London - March 22nd, 2019

Happy 2nd
NAZXUL's Irkalla - March 22, 2021



