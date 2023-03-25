Today In Metal History 🤘 March 25th, 2023 🤘 DEEP PURPLE, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, SEPULTURA, IN FLAMES, TRIUMPH, CARCASS

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY: March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008 (41)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947





Happy 62nd

Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961 (photo credit: Chad Coppess)





Happy 58th

Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965

Happy 57th

Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966

Happy 54th

Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969





Happy 51st

Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972

Happy 50th

Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

JIMI HENDRIX’ Band Of Gypsys - March 25th, 1970

Happy 51st

DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972





Happy 43rd

TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980





Happy 35th

KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988

Happy 32nd

SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991





Happy 26th

MACHINE HEAD’s The More Things Change - March 25, 1997

Happy 21st

IRON MAIDEN’s Rock In Rio (audio) - March 25th, 2002

Happy 20th

OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003





Happy 16th

GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007

Happy 15th

MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008

Happy 14th

FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009

RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009

Happy 12th

CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection – March 25th, 2011

DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal – March 25th, 2011

DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm – March 25th, 2011

IMPERIA’s Secret Passion – March 25th, 2011

SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth – March 25th, 2011

VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls – March 25th, 2011

WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes – March 25th, 2011

KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011

WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011

WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011

Happy 10th

DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013

KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013

SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013

GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013





Happy 9th

ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion – March 25th, 2014

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional – March 25th, 2014

SINBREED’s Shadows – March 25th, 2014

SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014

Happy 7th

AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella – March 25th, 2016

AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016

ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception – March 25th, 2016

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black – March 25th, 2016

BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule – March 25th, 2016

CALIBAN’s Gravity – March 25th, 2016

DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016

IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End - March 25th, 2016

JUDAS PRIEST’s Battle Cry - March 25th, 2016

LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions – March 25th, 2016

METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016

ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer – March 25th, 2016

RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology – March 25th, 2016

WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself – March 25th, 2016





Happy 1st

ABBATH’s Dread Reaver - March 25th, 2022

ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ Parrhesia - March 25th, 2022

ARCHITECTS’s For Those That Wish to Exist at Abbey Road - March 25th, 2022

BILLYBIO’s Leaders and Liars - March 25th, 2022

CRYSTAL VIPER’s The Last Axeman - March 25th, 2022

EUCHARIST’s I Am the Void - March 25th, 2022

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s Abrakadabra - March 25th, 2022

KILLING JOKE’s Lord of Chaos - March 25th, 2022

MICHAEL ROMEO’s War of the Worlds, Pt. 2 - March 25th, 2022

PIST.ON’s Cold World EP - March 25th, 2022

RECKLESS LOVE’s Turborider - March 25th, 2022



