Today In Metal History 🤘 March 27th, 2023 🤘 SCORPIONS, ROSE TATTOO, RATT, BON JOVI, XENTRIX
March 27, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Peter William "Pete" Wells (ROSE TATTOO): December 31st, 1946 – March 27th, 2006 (59 years old)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Andy Bown (STATUS QUO) - March 27th, 1946
Happy 73rd
Tony Banks (GENESIS) - March 27th, 1950
Happy 60th
Jörg Michael (STRATOVARIUS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RAGE, RUNNING WILD) - March 27th, 1963
Happy 53rd
Brent Fitz (SLASH, ALICE COOPER, VINCE NEIL) - March 27th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 39th
SCORPIONS’ Love At First Sting - March 27th, 1984
RATT’s Out Of The Cellar - March 27, 1984
Happy 38th
BON JOVI’s 7800º Fahrenheit - March 27th, 1985
Happy 31st
XENTRIX’ Kin - March 27, 1992
Happy 16th
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Liberation = Termination - March 27th, 2007
MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007
Happy 11th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Long Live Heavy Metal – March 27th, 2012
KILL DEVIL HILL’s Kill Devil Hill – March 27th, 2012
OVERKILL’s The Electric Age – March 27th, 2012
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Out Of The Darkness – March 27th, 2012
BLACK BREATH’s Sentenced To Life – March 27th, 2012
DARK EMPIRE’s From Refuge To Ruin – March 27th, 2012
OSI’s Fire Make Thunder – March 27th, 2012
Happy 8th
NIGHTWISH’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful - March 27th, 2015
LOCH VOSTOK’s From These Waters – March 27th, 2015
Happy 3rd
AYREON - Electric Castle Live and Other Tales - March 27th, 2020
CANDLEMASS - The Pendulum - March 27th, 2020
DERANGED - Deeds of Ruthless Violence - March 27th, 2020
DISBELIEF - The Ground Collapses - March 27th, 2020
IGORRR - Spirituality and Distortion - March 27th, 2020
IN THIS MOMENT - Mother - March 27th, 2020
MAMALEEK - Come & See - March 27th, 2020
PARKWAY DRIVE - Viva the Underdogs - March 27th, 2020