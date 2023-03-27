Today In Metal History 🤘 March 27th, 2023 🤘 SCORPIONS, ROSE TATTOO, RATT, BON JOVI, XENTRIX

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Peter William "Pete" Wells (ROSE TATTOO): December 31st, 1946 – March 27th, 2006 (59 years old)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Andy Bown (STATUS QUO) - March 27th, 1946

Happy 73rd

Tony Banks (GENESIS) - March 27th, 1950





Happy 60th

Jörg Michael (STRATOVARIUS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RAGE, RUNNING WILD) - March 27th, 1963

Happy 53rd

Brent Fitz (SLASH, ALICE COOPER, VINCE NEIL) - March 27th, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

SCORPIONS’ Love At First Sting - March 27th, 1984







RATT’s Out Of The Cellar - March 27, 1984





Happy 38th

BON JOVI’s 7800º Fahrenheit - March 27th, 1985

Happy 31st

XENTRIX’ Kin - March 27, 1992

Happy 16th

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Liberation = Termination - March 27th, 2007

MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007





Happy 11th

3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Long Live Heavy Metal – March 27th, 2012

KILL DEVIL HILL’s Kill Devil Hill – March 27th, 2012

OVERKILL’s The Electric Age – March 27th, 2012

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Out Of The Darkness – March 27th, 2012

BLACK BREATH’s Sentenced To Life – March 27th, 2012

DARK EMPIRE’s From Refuge To Ruin – March 27th, 2012

OSI’s Fire Make Thunder – March 27th, 2012





Happy 8th

NIGHTWISH’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful - March 27th, 2015

LOCH VOSTOK’s From These Waters – March 27th, 2015

Happy 3rd

AYREON - Electric Castle Live and Other Tales - March 27th, 2020

CANDLEMASS - The Pendulum - March 27th, 2020

DERANGED - Deeds of Ruthless Violence - March 27th, 2020

DISBELIEF - The Ground Collapses - March 27th, 2020

IGORRR - Spirituality and Distortion - March 27th, 2020

IN THIS MOMENT - Mother - March 27th, 2020

MAMALEEK - Come & See - March 27th, 2020

PARKWAY DRIVE - Viva the Underdogs - March 27th, 2020



