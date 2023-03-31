Today In Metal History 🤘 March 31st, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, MEGADETH, LED ZEPPELIN, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD, WHITESNAKE
March 31, 2023, 25 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Michael Geoffrey "Mick" Ralphs (BAD COMPANY, MOTT THE HOOPLE) - March 31st, 1944
Happy 68th
Angus Young (AC/DC) - March 31st, 1955
Happy 61st
Jeff Young (MEGADETH) - March 31st, 1962
Happy 59th
Erik Turner (WARRANT) - March 31st, 1964
Happy 53rd
Patrick Lachman (DAMAGEPLAN, HALFORD) - March 31st, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
LED ZEPPELIN’s Presence - March 31st, 1976
Happy 43rd
SCORPIONS’ Animal Magnetism - March 31st, 1980
Happy 36th
WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - March 31st, 1987
Happy 31st
DEF LEPPARD’s Adrenalize - March 31st, 1992
Happy 15th
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s 1994–2006 Chaos Years - March 31st, 2008
Happy 14th
IMPENDING DOOM’s The Serpent Servant - March 31st, 2009
QUEENSRŸCHE’s American Soldier - March 31st, 2009
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Black Cascade - March 31st, 2009
Happy 12th
DETONATION’s Reprisal – March 31st, 2011
Happy 8th
THREE DAYS GRACE’s Human – March 31st, 2015
VAN HALEN’s Tokyo Dome Live in Concert - March 31st, 2015
Happy 6th
BODY COUNT's Bloodlust - March 31st, 2017
DEMON HUNTER's Outlive - March 31st, 2017
INVIDIA's As the Sun Sleeps - March 31st, 2017
JASTA's The Lost Chapters - March 31st, 2017
MANTAR's The Spell (EP) - March 31st, 2017
MASTODON's Emperor of Sand - March 31st, 2017
THE MOTH GATHERER's The Comfortable Low (EP) - March 31st, 2017
NIGHTRAGE's The Venomous - March 31st, 2017
SINNER's Tequila Suicide - March 31st, 2017
WARBRINGER's Woe to the Vanquished - March 31st, 2017