Today In Metal History – May 10th, 2021 – METAL CHURCH, TOOL, TWISTED SISTER, WHITESNAKE
May 10, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Musician We’ve Lost
R.I.P. David Wayne (METAL CHURCH, REVEREND, WAYNE) January 1st, 1958 – May 10th, 2005
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 60th
Daniel “Danny” Edwin Carey (TOOL) - May 10th, 1961
R.I.P. SEX PISTOLS bassist Sid Vicious (real name Simon John Ritchie): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979
Album Releases
Happy 37th
TWISTED SISTER's Stay Hungry - May 10th, 1984
Happy 31st
STEELHEART's Steelheart - May 10th, 1990
Happy 21st
KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Reptilian - May 10th, 2010
Happy 10th
ANVIL’s Juggernaut Of Justice - May 10th 2011
ENSLAVED’s The Sleeping Gods - May 10th, 2011
HATE ETERNAL’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes - May 10th, 2011
NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Aphotic - May 10th, 2011
THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s The Wretch – May 10th, 2011
Happy 8th
IMMOLATION’s Kingdom Of Conspiracy - May 10th, 2013
ARCKANUM’s Fenris Kindir - May 10th, 2013
CHAOSTAR’s Anomima – May 10th, 2013
Happy 5th
FEMME FATALE’s One More for the Road - May 10th, 2016
Happy 4th
ALDIOUS’s Unlimited Diffusion - May 10th, 2017
HOLY BLOOD’s Glory To The Heroes (EP) - May 10th, 2017
MARK SLAUGHTER’s Halfway There - May 10th, 2017
Happy 3rd
HARLEY FLANAGAN’s Hard-Core Dr. Know (EP) - May 10th, 2018
Happy 2nd
ABNORMALITY’s Sociopathic Constructs - May 10th, 2019
APHYXION’s Void - May 10th, 2019
ARCH/MATHEOS’s Winter Ethereal - May 10th, 2019
DANNY WORSNOP’s Shades Of Blue - May 10th, 2019
EXTREMA’s Headbanging Forever - May 10th, 2019
HANDFUL OF HATE’s Adversus - May 10th, 2019
POSSESSED’s Revelations Of Oblivion - May 10th, 2019
WHITESNAKE’s Flesh & Blood - May 10th, 2019