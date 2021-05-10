Today In Metal History – May 10th, 2021 – METAL CHURCH, TOOL, TWISTED SISTER, WHITESNAKE

Musician We’ve Lost

R.I.P. David Wayne (METAL CHURCH, REVEREND, WAYNE) January 1st, 1958 – May 10th, 2005



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th

Daniel “Danny” Edwin Carey (TOOL) - May 10th, 1961



R.I.P. SEX PISTOLS bassist Sid Vicious (real name Simon John Ritchie): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979

Album Releases

Happy 37th

TWISTED SISTER's Stay Hungry - May 10th, 1984



Happy 31st

STEELHEART's Steelheart - May 10th, 1990

Happy 21st

KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Reptilian - May 10th, 2010

Happy 10th

ANVIL’s Juggernaut Of Justice - May 10th 2011

ENSLAVED’s The Sleeping Gods - May 10th, 2011

HATE ETERNAL’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes - May 10th, 2011

NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Aphotic - May 10th, 2011

THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s The Wretch – May 10th, 2011

Happy 8th

IMMOLATION’s Kingdom Of Conspiracy - May 10th, 2013

ARCKANUM’s Fenris Kindir - May 10th, 2013

CHAOSTAR’s Anomima – May 10th, 2013



Happy 5th

FEMME FATALE’s One More for the Road - May 10th, 2016

Happy 4th

ALDIOUS’s Unlimited Diffusion - May 10th, 2017

HOLY BLOOD’s Glory To The Heroes (EP) - May 10th, 2017

MARK SLAUGHTER’s Halfway There - May 10th, 2017

Happy 3rd

HARLEY FLANAGAN’s Hard-Core Dr. Know (EP) - May 10th, 2018

Happy 2nd

ABNORMALITY’s Sociopathic Constructs - May 10th, 2019

APHYXION’s Void - May 10th, 2019

ARCH/MATHEOS’s Winter Ethereal - May 10th, 2019

DANNY WORSNOP’s Shades Of Blue - May 10th, 2019

EXTREMA’s Headbanging Forever - May 10th, 2019

HANDFUL OF HATE’s Adversus - May 10th, 2019

POSSESSED’s Revelations Of Oblivion - May 10th, 2019

WHITESNAKE’s Flesh & Blood - May 10th, 2019

