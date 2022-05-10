Today In Metal History 🤘 May 10th, 2022 🤘 METAL CHURCH, TOOL, TWISTED SISTER, POSSESSED, WHITESNAKE

HEAVY HISTORY



LED ZEPPELIN’s now defunct label, Swan Song Inc. - with a logo designed by Hipgnosis and illustrated by Joe Petagno - launched 48 years ago today (May 10th, 1974). Their first release? BAD COMPANY’S debut Bad Company on June 15th, 1974.







MUSICIANS WE'VE LOST



R.I.P. SEX PISTOLS bassist Sid Vicious (real name Simon John Ritchie): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979

R.I.P. David Wayne (METAL CHURCH, REVEREND, WAYNE) January 1st, 1958 – May 10th, 2005 (photo above courtesy of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss; visit TheDecadeThatRocked.com for more info!)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Daniel “Danny” Edwin Carey (TOOL) - May 10th, 1961



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th

TWISTED SISTER's Stay Hungry - May 10th, 1984



Happy 32nd

STEELHEART's Steelheart - May 10th, 1990

Happy 22nd

KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Reptilian - May 10th, 2010

Happy 11th

ANVIL’s Juggernaut Of Justice - May 10th 2011

ENSLAVED’s The Sleeping Gods - May 10th, 2011

HATE ETERNAL’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes - May 10th, 2011

NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Aphotic - May 10th, 2011

THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s The Wretch – May 10th, 2011

Happy 9th

IMMOLATION’s Kingdom Of Conspiracy - May 10th, 2013



ARCKANUM’s Fenris Kindir - May 10th, 2013

CHAOSTAR’s Anomima – May 10th, 2013

Happy 6th

FEMME FATALE’s One More for the Road - May 10th, 2016

Happy 5th

ALDIOUS’s Unlimited Diffusion - May 10th, 2017



HOLY BLOOD’s Glory To The Heroes - May 10th, 2017

MARK SLAUGHTER’s Halfway There - May 10th, 2017

Happy 4th

HARLEY FLANAGAN’s Hard-Core Dr. Know - May 10th, 2018

Happy 3rd

ABNORMALITY’s Sociopathic Constructs - May 10th, 2019

APHYXION’s Void - May 10th, 2019

ARCH/MATHEOS’s Winter Ethereal - May 10th, 2019

DANNY WORSNOP’s Shades Of Blue - May 10th, 2019

EXTREMA’s Headbanging Forever - May 10th, 2019

HANDFUL OF HATE’s Adversus - May 10th, 2019

POSSESSED’s Revelations Of Oblivion - May 10th, 2019 (#4 for BravePicks 2019)



WHITESNAKE’s Flesh & Blood - May 10th, 2019 (#18 for BravePicks 2019)

