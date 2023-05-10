Today In Metal History 🤘 May 10th, 2023 🤘 METAL CHURCH, TOOL, TWISTED SISTER, POSSESSED, WHITESNAKE
May 10, 2023, 42 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
LED ZEPPELIN’s now defunct label, Swan Song Inc. - with a logo designed by Hipgnosis and illustrated by Joe Petagno - launched 49 years ago today (May 10th, 1974). Their first release? BAD COMPANY’S debut Bad Company on June 15th, 1974.
MUSICIANS WE'VE LOST
R.I.P. SEX PISTOLS bassist Sid Vicious (real name Simon John Ritchie): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979 (21)
R.I.P. David Wayne (METAL CHURCH, REVEREND, WAYNE) January 1st, 1958 – May 10th, 2005 (47 years old; photo above courtesy of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss; visit TheDecadeThatRocked.com for more info!)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
Daniel “Danny” Edwin Carey (TOOL) - May 10th, 1961
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 39th
TWISTED SISTER's Stay Hungry - May 10th, 1984
Happy 33rd
STEELHEART's Steelheart - May 10th, 1990
Happy 23rd
KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Reptilian - May 10th, 2010
Happy 12th
ANVIL’s Juggernaut Of Justice - May 10th 2011
ENSLAVED’s The Sleeping Gods - May 10th, 2011
HATE ETERNAL’s Phoenix Amongst The Ashes - May 10th, 2011
NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Aphotic - May 10th, 2011
THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s The Wretch – May 10th, 2011
Happy 10th
IMMOLATION’s Kingdom Of Conspiracy - May 10th, 2013
ARCKANUM’s Fenris Kindir - May 10th, 2013
CHAOSTAR’s Anomima – May 10th, 2013
Happy 7th
FEMME FATALE’s One More for the Road - May 10th, 2016
Happy 6th
ALDIOUS’s Unlimited Diffusion - May 10th, 2017
HOLY BLOOD’s Glory To The Heroes - May 10th, 2017
MARK SLAUGHTER’s Halfway There - May 10th, 2017
Happy 5th
HARLEY FLANAGAN’s Hard-Core Dr. Know - May 10th, 2018
Happy 4th
ABNORMALITY’s Sociopathic Constructs - May 10th, 2019
APHYXION’s Void - May 10th, 2019
ARCH/MATHEOS’s Winter Ethereal - May 10th, 2019
DANNY WORSNOP’s Shades Of Blue - May 10th, 2019
EXTREMA’s Headbanging Forever - May 10th, 2019
HANDFUL OF HATE’s Adversus - May 10th, 2019
POSSESSED’s Revelations Of Oblivion - May 10th, 2019 (#4 for BravePicks 2019)
WHITESNAKE’s Flesh & Blood - May 10th, 2019 (#18 for BravePicks 2019)