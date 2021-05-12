Today In Metal History 🤘 May 12th, 2021 🤘 ERIC SINGER, JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE, MORBID ANGEL

Musicians We Lost

R.I.P. Singer Raymond Arthur "Ray" Gillen (BADLANDS, BLACK SABBATH): May 12th, 1959 – December 1st, 1993



Jake E. Lee talked to BraveWords about meeting him: "Ray had a voice that you don’t run across every day. The first time I heard him - because he kept calling me - and I said all right, ‘You sing. Are you any good? Send me something.’ He said, ‘I don’t want to send you anything.’ So I was thinking like, ‘Oh, are you bad? What’s going on?’ But he said, ‘No, I’ll fly to L.A. and we’ll jam and then you can hear my voice.’ So I thought all right, you’ve got some balls on you, let’s see what’s up. When he got there I asked him if he wanted to do a cover, a song, but he said, ‘No, gimme something; do you have a song, do you have music that you haven’t put vocals on yet?’ And I said, ‘Actually, yeah I do. I got something that I wrote when I was in Ozzy.’ It was ‘The Last Time.’ And so I played it and he pretty much sang right away what ended up being on the second record and I couldn’t believe it. I was like holy shit! I had some friends with me and I went up to them and said, ‘Did he sound that good, or is it just me?’ And they went, ‘No, he’s amazing; where the fuck did he come from?’ And look at him, he’s handsome as shit, what the fuck’s going on here? It was like someone fucking gave me a gift. And I couldn’t believe that he wasn’t already something.”



R.I.P. Singer Keith Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 12th, 1976



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 71st

BILLY SQUIER - May 12th, 1950

Drummer Barry "B.B." Borden (MOLLY HATCHET, MOTHER’s FINEST) - May 12th, 1950

Happy 63rd

Drummer Eric Singer (KISS, ALICE COOPER, BADLANDS, ESP) - May 12th, 1958



Happy 60th

Guitarist William Henry "Billy" Duffy (THE CULT) - May 12th, 1961

Happy 55th

Singer Bradley James "Dez" Fafara (DEVILDRIVER, COAL CHAMBER) - May 12, 1966



Happy 51st

Singer Mark Grewe (MORGOTH, INSIDEOUS DISEASE) - May 12, 1970

Album Releases

Happy 54th

JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Are You Experienced - May 12th, 1967

Happy 32nd

MORBID ANGEL's Altars Of Madness - May 12th, 1989



Happy 29th

THE BLACK CROWES’ The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion - May 12, 1992

Happy 15th

SODOM's Sodom - May 12th, 2006

Happy 13th

IRON MAIDEN’s Somewhere Back In Time - The Best Of: 1980 - 1989 - May 12th, 2008

Happy 12th

THE GATHERING's The West Pole - May 12th, 2009

SACRED OATH’s Sacred Oath – May 12th, 2009

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Majesty (DVD) – May 12th, 2009

Happy 10th

3 INCHES OF BLOOD’s Anthems For The Victorious – May 12th, 2011

Happy 7th

DIO’s Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993 - May 12th, 2014



Happy 6th

VEIL OF MAYA’s Matriarch – May 12th, 2015

Happy 4th

AJATTARA’s Lupaus - May 12th, 2017

HAREM SCAREM’s United - May 12th, 2017

GIDEON’s Cold - May 12th, 2017

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS’s Prevail I - May 12th, 2017

SACRED OATH’s Twelve Bells - May 12th, 2017

SEETHER’s Poison The Parish - May 12th, 2017

VOYAGER’s Ghost Mile - May 12th, 2017

WARRANT’s Louder Harder Faster - May 12th, 2017

