Today In Metal History 🤘 May 15th, 2023 🤘THE OUTLAWS, RAINBOW, RAZOR, IN FLAMES, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DIO, MEGADETH
May 15, 2023, 59 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 70th
Freddie Salem (THE OUTLAWS) - May 15, 1953 (photo credit above: Bill O'Leary)
Happy 61st
Mike "M-Bro" Embro (RAZOR) - May 15th, 1962
Happy 48th
Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975
Happy 52nd
Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
RAINBOW’s Rising - May 15th, 1976
Happy 42nd
SAMSON’s Shock Tactics - May 15th, 1981
It was recorded during the month of January 1981 at Battery Studios in London. Coincidentally, IRON MAIDEN were recording their final studio album with Paul Di'Anno (Killers) from November 1980 - January 1981. Where? At Battery Studios in London.
Happy 39th
KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984
Happy 38th
STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985
Happy 36th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987
Happy 34th
SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989
Happy 33rd
CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990
DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990
SACRED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990
LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990
Happy 31st
TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992
Happy 28th
OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995
Happy 17th
MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001
Happy 18th
ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005
Happy 15th
JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007
Happy 14th
TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday
SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012
TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012
Happy 8th
CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow - May 15th, 2015
WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album - May 15th, 2015
Happy 5th
KEKAL’s Deeper Underground - May 15th, 2018
POWERGLOVE’s Continue? - May 15th, 2018
Happy 3rd
ABRAMELIN’s Never Enough Snuff - May 15th, 2020
AC×DC’s Satan Is King - May 15th, 2020
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Like a House on Fire - May 15th, 2020
BINARY CODE’s Memento Mori - May 15th, 2020
FIREWIND’s Firewind - May 15th, 2020
PARADISE LOST’s Obsidian - May 15th, 2020 (#2 for BravePicks 2020)
RAVENSCRY’s 100 - May 15th, 2020
TOKYO BLADE’ Dark Revolution - May 15th, 2020
TRIPTYKON’s Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) (live album) - May 15th, 2020
VOODOO GODS’ The Divinity Of Blood - May 15th, 2020