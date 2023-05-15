Today In Metal History 🤘 May 15th, 2023 🤘THE OUTLAWS, RAINBOW, RAZOR, IN FLAMES, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DIO, MEGADETH

Heavy Birthdays



Happy 70th

Freddie Salem (THE OUTLAWS) - May 15, 1953 (photo credit above: Bill O'Leary)







Happy 61st

Mike "M-Bro" Embro (RAZOR) - May 15th, 1962



Happy 48th

Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975





Happy 52nd

Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

RAINBOW’s Rising - May 15th, 1976



Happy 42nd

SAMSON’s Shock Tactics - May 15th, 1981

It was recorded during the month of January 1981 at Battery Studios in London. Coincidentally, IRON MAIDEN were recording their final studio album with Paul Di'Anno (Killers) from November 1980 - January 1981. Where? At Battery Studios in London.

Happy 39th

KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984

Happy 38th

STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985

Happy 36th

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987



Happy 34th

SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989

Happy 33rd

CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990

DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990

SACRED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990

LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990



Happy 31st

TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992



Happy 28th

OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995

Happy 17th

MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001



Happy 18th

ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005

Happy 15th

JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007

Happy 14th

TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday

SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012

TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012

Happy 8th

CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow - May 15th, 2015

WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album - May 15th, 2015

Happy 5th

KEKAL’s Deeper Underground - May 15th, 2018

POWERGLOVE’s Continue? - May 15th, 2018

Happy 3rd

ABRAMELIN’s Never Enough Snuff - May 15th, 2020

AC×DC’s Satan Is King - May 15th, 2020

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Like a House on Fire - May 15th, 2020

BINARY CODE’s Memento Mori - May 15th, 2020

FIREWIND’s Firewind - May 15th, 2020

PARADISE LOST’s Obsidian - May 15th, 2020 (#2 for BravePicks 2020)

RAVENSCRY’s 100 - May 15th, 2020

TOKYO BLADE’ Dark Revolution - May 15th, 2020

TRIPTYKON’s Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) (live album) - May 15th, 2020

VOODOO GODS’ The Divinity Of Blood - May 15th, 2020

