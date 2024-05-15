Today In Metal History 🤘 May 15th, 2024 🤘KICK AXE, THE OUTLAWS, RAINBOW, RAZOR, IN FLAMES, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DIO, MEGADETH
May 15, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 71st
Freddie Salem (THE OUTLAWS) - May 15, 1953
Happy 62nd
Mike "M-Bro" Embro (RAZOR) - May 15th, 1962
Happy 55th
Rob Thorne (SACRED OATH) - May 15, 1969
Happy 49th
Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975
Happy 53rd
Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 48th
RAINBOW’s Rising - May 15th, 1976
Happy 43rd
SAMSON’s Shock Tactics - May 15th, 1981
It was recorded during the month of January 1981 at Battery Studios in London. Coincidentally, IRON MAIDEN were recording their final studio album with Paul Di'Anno (Killers) from November 1980 - January 1981. Where? At Battery Studios in London.
Happy 40th
KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984
Happy 39th
STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985
Happy 37th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987
Happy 35th
SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989
Happy 34th
CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990
DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990
SACRED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990
LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990
Happy 32nd
TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992
Happy 29th
OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995
Happy 23rd
MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001
Happy 19th
ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005
Happy 17th
JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007
Happy 15th
TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday
SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012
TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012
Happy 9th
CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow - May 15th, 2015
WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album - May 15th, 2015
Happy 6th
KEKAL’s Deeper Underground - May 15th, 2018
POWERGLOVE’s Continue? - May 15th, 2018
Happy 4th
ABRAMELIN’s Never Enough Snuff - May 15th, 2020
AC×DC’s Satan Is King - May 15th, 2020
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Like a House on Fire - May 15th, 2020
BINARY CODE’s Memento Mori - May 15th, 2020
FIREWIND’s Firewind - May 15th, 2020
PARADISE LOST’s Obsidian - May 15th, 2020 (#2 for BravePicks 2020)
RAVENSCRY’s 100 - May 15th, 2020
TOKYO BLADE’ Dark Revolution - May 15th, 2020
TRIPTYKON’s Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) (live album) - May 15th, 2020
VOODOO GODS’ The Divinity Of Blood - May 15th, 2020