Today In Metal History 🤘 May 15th, 2024 🤘KICK AXE, THE OUTLAWS, RAINBOW, RAZOR, IN FLAMES, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DIO, MEGADETH

Heavy Birthdays



Happy 71st

Freddie Salem (THE OUTLAWS) - May 15, 1953







Happy 62nd

Mike "M-Bro" Embro (RAZOR) - May 15th, 1962





Happy 55th

Rob Thorne (SACRED OATH) - May 15, 1969

Happy 49th

Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975





Happy 53rd

Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

RAINBOWs Rising - May 15th, 1976





Happy 43rd

SAMSONs Shock Tactics - May 15th, 1981

It was recorded during the month of January 1981 at Battery Studios in London. Coincidentally, IRON MAIDEN were recording their final studio album with Paul Di'Anno (Killers) from November 1980 - January 1981. Where? At Battery Studios in London.

Happy 40th

KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984

Happy 39th

STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985

Happy 37th

MTLEY CRE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987





Happy 35th

SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989

Happy 34th

CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990

DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990

SACRED REICHs The American Way - May 15th, 1990

LITA FORDs Stiletto - May 15th, 1990



Happy 32nd

TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992





Happy 29th

OPETHs Orchid - May 15th, 1995

Happy 23rd

MEGADETHs The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001





Happy 19th

ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005

Happy 17th

JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007

Happy 15th

TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday

SHADOWS FALLs Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012

TENACIOUS Ds Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012

Happy 9th

CAINS OFFERINGs Stormcrow - May 15th, 2015

WHITESNAKEs The Purple Album - May 15th, 2015

Happy 6th

KEKALs Deeper Underground - May 15th, 2018

POWERGLOVEs Continue? - May 15th, 2018

Happy 4th

ABRAMELINs Never Enough Snuff - May 15th, 2020

ACDCs Satan Is King - May 15th, 2020

ASKING ALEXANDRIAs Like a House on Fire - May 15th, 2020

BINARY CODEs Memento Mori - May 15th, 2020

FIREWINDs Firewind - May 15th, 2020

PARADISE LOSTs Obsidian - May 15th, 2020 (#2 for BravePicks 2020)

RAVENSCRYs 100 - May 15th, 2020

TOKYO BLADE Dark Revolution - May 15th, 2020

TRIPTYKONs Requiem (Live at Roadburn 2019) (live album) - May 15th, 2020

VOODOO GODS The Divinity Of Blood - May 15th, 2020