Today In Metal History 🤘 May 17th, 2021 🤘 CHRIS CORNELL, RICK WAKEMAN, BLIND GUARDIAN, WINGER, W.A.S.P.

Talent We Lost



R.I.P. SOUNDGARDEN singer Christopher John Boyle (Chris Cornell) – July 20th, 1964 – May 18th, 2017

Four years ago today, Chris Cornell (real name Christopher John Boyle) was found dead in his Detroit hotel room after performing at a Soundgarden concert at the Fox Theatre.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 72nd

Richard Christopher "Rick" Wakeman (YES, STRAWBS) - May 18th, 1949



Happy 61st

Ronald "Bad Ronbo Dwarf" Mayer (KILLER DWARFS) - May 18th, 1960

Happy 56th

Stig Pedersen (D.A.D.) - May 18th, 1965

Happy 51st

Billy Howerdel (A PERFECT CIRCLE) - May 18, 1970

Happy 32nd

Courtney Cox (FEMME FATALE, THE IRON MAIDENS) - May 18th 1989

Heavy Releases

Happy 33rd

BLIND GUARDIAN's Battalions Of Fear - May 18th, 1988



Happy 28th

WINGER’s Pull - May 18th, 1993

JUDAS PRIEST’s Metal Works (compilation) - May 18th, 1993

KISS' Alive III - May 18th, 1993



Happy 23rd

GRAVE DIGGER’s Knights Of The Cross - May 18th, 1998

Happy 22nd

STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH’s Bigger Than The Devil - May 18th, 1999

W.A.S.P.'s Helldorado - May 18th, 1999



Happy 14th

PLANET X' Quantum - May 18th, 2007

U.D.O.'s Mastercutor - May 18th, 2007

Happy 12th

OLD MAN'S CHILD's Slaves Of The World - May 18th, 2009

STRATOVARIUS' Polaris - May 18th, 2009

SUSPERIA's Attitude - May 18th, 2009

SUNN O)))’s Monoliths And Dimensions – May 18th, 2009



Happy 11th

ICED EARTH’s Box Of The Wicked - May 18th, 2010

SOULFLY’s Omen - May 18th, 2010

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s Mafia - May 18th, 2010

SILENT CIVILIAN’s Ghost Stories – May 18th, 2010

Happy 10th

WARRANT’s Rockaholic - May 17th 2011

Happy 9th

SONATA ARCTICA’s Stones Grow Her Name - May 18th, 2012

NIGHTMARE’s The Burden of God

ENGEL’s Blood of Saints

ANTIGAMA’s Stop The Chaos

CARACH ANGREN’s Where The Corpses Sink Forever

Happy 3rd

AMORPHIS - Queen of Time - May 18th, 2018

AT THE GATES - To Drink from the Night Itself - May 18th, 2018

BURN THE PRIEST - Legion: XX (covers album) - May 18th, 2018

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - And Justice for None - May 18th, 2018

FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - Perdition Portal - May 18th, 2018

GRAYCEON - IV - May 18th, 2018

OVERKILL - Live in Overhausen (DVD) - May 18th, 2018

