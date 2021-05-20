Today In Metal History 🤘 May 20th, 2021 🤘 EXCITER, PANTERA, KISS, HAMMERFALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
May 20, 2021, 30 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014
R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 62nd
Allan Johnson (EXCITER) - May 20th, 1959
Happy 47th
Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) – May 20th, 1974
Happy 61st
Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960
Heavy Releases
Happy 33rd
PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988
Happy 41st
KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980
Happy 36th
NIGHT RANGER’s 7 Wishes - May 20th, 1985
ROBERT PLANT’s Shaken 'n' Stirred - May 20th, 1985
SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985
Happy 24th
SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997
Happy 23rd
SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998
Happy 12th
MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009
Happy 10th
HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011
PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011
MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011
Happy 8th
LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013
Happy 7th
CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014
Happy 5th
DEAD BY WEDNESDAY - The Darkest Of Angels - May 20th, 2016
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Flotsam And Jetsam - May 20th, 2016
IRON SAVIOR - Titancraft - May 20th, 2016
KATATONIA - The Fall Of Hearts - May 20th, 2016
LONEWOLF - The Heathen Dawn - May 20th, 2016
SUIDAKRA - Realms of Odoric - May 20th, 2016
VARDIS - Red Eye - May 20th, 2016