Today In Metal History 🤘 May 20th, 2022 🤘 EXCITER, PANTERA, KISS, SAVATAGE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Robert “JOE” COCKER: May 20th, 1944 – December 22nd, 2014

R.I.P. Raymond Daniel Manczarek Jr. (THE DOORS): February 12th, 1939 – May 20th, 2013



Heavy Birthdays



Happy 63rd

Allan Johnson (EXCITER) - May 20th, 1959





Happy 48th

Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY) – May 20th, 1974

Happy 62nd

Jay Schellen (HURRICANE) - May 20th, 1960

Heavy Releases

Happy 34th

PANTERA’s Power Metal - May 20th, 1988



Happy 42nd

KISS' Unmasked - May 20th, 1980



Happy 37th

NIGHT RANGER’s 7 Wishes - May 20th, 1985

ROBERT PLANT’s Shaken 'n' Stirred - May 20th, 1985

SAVATAGE's Power Of The Night - May 20th, 1985





Happy 25th

SLAUGHTER’s Revolution - May 20th, 1997

Happy 24th

SOILWORK’s Steelbath Suicide - May 20th, 1998

Happy 13th

MYSTIC PROPHECY's Fireangel - May 20th, 2009

Happy 11th

HAMMERFALL’s Infected - May 20th, 2011

PAGAN’S MIND’s Heavenly Ecstasy - May 20th, 2011

MAYAN’s Quarterpast – May 20th, 2011



Happy 9th

LEPROUS’ Coal – May 20th, 2013

Happy 8th

CALIFORNIA BREED’s California Breed - May 20th, 2014

Happy 6th

DEAD BY WEDNESDAY - The Darkest Of Angels - May 20th, 2016

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Flotsam And Jetsam - May 20th, 2016

IRON SAVIOR - Titancraft - May 20th, 2016

KATATONIA - The Fall Of Hearts - May 20th, 2016

LONEWOLF - The Heathen Dawn - May 20th, 2016

SUIDAKRA - Realms of Odoric - May 20th, 2016

VARDIS - Red Eye - May 20th, 2016

